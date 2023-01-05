Read full article on original website
Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Pen Letter Demanding Colorado Gov. to Halt Bussing of Migrants to Chicago, NYC
Over three months since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams penned a letter to Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, demanding the state stop bussing migrants to Chicago and New York. The first bus of migrants arrived from...
Illinois Senate Passes Assault Weapons Ban, Sends Measure to House for Final Vote
The Illinois Senate has passed a bill banning the sale and possession of assault weapons and extended magazines in the state, sending the measure back to the House for final approval. The Senate's version of the legislation originally made several significant changes to the House version, which passed over the...
Report: Titans, Cardinals Request Bears to Interview Ian Cunningham
Report: Titans, Cardinals request to interview Ian Cunningham originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have filed a request to interview the Chicago Bears assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Earlier in December, the Titans...
Former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan's Racketeering Trial Set for April 2024
The highly anticipated racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024. The trial, which is expected to last six or seven weeks, was scheduled during a brief status hearing in Madigan’s case on Monday before U.S. District Judge John Blakey.
As Illinois Senate Considers Assault Weapons Ban Proposal, Here's What is Poised to Happen Next
The Illinois Senate could take action on a proposed assault weapons ban Monday, a move eagerly sought by proponents of the legislation before the 103rd General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday. The Senate was expected to take up a vote on its own version of an assault weapons ban Sunday,...
Biden Declares Emergency in California as More Winter Storms Advance
President Joe Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California after a barrage of deadly winter storms has prompted widespread power outages and flooding since last week. Extreme downpours, high winds and flash floods have caused at least 12 fatalities in the past 10 days and led to power outages for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the state.
Illinois Senate Adjourns Without Vote on Assault Weapons Ban, to Resume Session Monday
While Illinois state senators debated a bill to help address the statewide bus driver shortage and another dealing with the length of windmill blades Sunday, the focus for many was on whether lawmakers would bring a proposed assault weapons ban for a vote. The State Senate was expected to vote...
Pritzker Lays Out Vision for New Term, Celebrates Inauguration With Bruno Mars
As Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was inaugurated for a second term, he spent an eventful Monday laying out his vision for the next four years, while celebrating with supporters and dancing to the music of Grammy winner Bruno Mars. Prior to the inaugural gala, the governor delivered an address hitting...
