Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company

Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
DETROIT, MI
David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason

Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts

Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason

Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Playoff Injuries: Who Is Questionable for Wild Card Weekend?

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries.
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
ARIZONA STATE
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season

Why Bears believe they're on the right track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.
CHICAGO, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

