Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
What Bears Can Expect in Potential NFL Draft Trade for No. 1 Pick
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future...
Skip Bayless Argues Bears Should Consider a QB With No. 1 Pick
Skip Bayless argues Bears should consider QB with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears earned the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by losing to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.
A Look Back at the Chicago Bears' Past Two No. 1 Overall Picks
A look at the Bears' past two No. 1 overall picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears lost to NFC North opponent Minnesota Vikings, and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The result of the two games hands the Bears the No. 1 overall pick...
Lions DB Joins Brian Urlacher in Aaron Rodgers-Crushing Company
Lions DB joins Urlacher in Rodgers-crushing company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kerby Joseph is temporarily an honorary Chicago Bear. Joseph became the first player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers three times in one season. Only one other player has ever intercepted Rodgers three times in their career – Brian Urlacher.
David Montgomery Wants to Sign Contract Extension With Bears This Offseason
Montgomery wants to stick with Bears: 'I love playing here' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Montgomery always gets a little emotional towards the end of the season, but Week 18’s season finale against the Vikings was even more emotional. Montgomery will be a free agent this offseason, so Sunday could have been his last game as a Chicago Bear.
Bears Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 Draft After Texans Beat Colts
Bears land No. 1 overall pick in 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears technically lost their final game of the season when they fell to the Vikings 29-13, but in the long run, they won the day. Since the Bears lost and the Texans beat the Colts 32-31, the Bears now have the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.
Bears Players Had Chance to Air Grievances Before Offseason
Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday was locker clean out day at Halas Hall, but it turned out to be a late Festivus celebration too. Bears players and coaches got together for exit meetings as usual, and players got a chance to air their grievances after a disappointing 3-14 season.
NFL Playoff Injuries: Who Is Questionable for Wild Card Weekend?
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries.
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo Just One Week After Harrowing Night in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin began the next stage of his recovery on Monday after he was discharged from a Cincinnati hospital, returning to western New York to resume his journey. Officials in Cincinnati announced that Hamlin flew home and was admitted to Buffalo General Hospital, just hours after an...
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
Justin Fields Will Do ‘Whatever' Ryan Poles Needs to Recruit Free Agents
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields' job is on the field. He's the gravitational force at the center of this Bears rebuild. His priority is leading those in the building as they try to build a consistent winner in Chicago. General manager Ryan Poles' job is to fill the building...
NFL Week 18 Winners, Losers: 49ers' Brock Purdy Sheds Irrelevancy for Playoffs
Week 18 winners, losers: 49ers' 'Mr. Irrelevant' enters playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Eighteen weeks of NFL football are behind us. The bracket is set and we're just six days away from playoff football. In Week 18, we witnessed the Houston Texans fumble away the top pick in...
Christian McCaffrey Becomes Most Productive Midseason Addition in NFL History
CMC makes history as most productive midseason acquisition ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the 49ers traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in October, they knew the star running back would make an immediate offensive impact. But even they couldn't imagine the bevy of draft...
Why Bears Believe They're on Right Track Despite Bad 2022 Season
Why Bears believe they're on the right track originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and fans have been celebrating ever since. Dreams of what can come from that ultra valuable draft selection abound. There’s talk of supercharging the rebuild with a bounty of picks from trading back. But the Bears only landed the No. 1 overall pick because they had such an awful record in 2022. The three wins were their lowest total since 2016, when they went 3-13. The .176 win percentage was the lowest since 1969 when they won only one game. The Bears had the league’s worst passing offense. On defense they ranked dead last in passing yards allowed per attempt, rushing touchdowns allowed and sacks. They were second to last in rushing yards allowed and third down conversions allowed. They were one of only four teams who didn’t score a touchdown on defense.
Important Dates to Remember for the Bears During the NFL Offseason
Important dates to remember for Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears wrapped up their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, commencing the start of their offseason. The front office will have a busy offseason ahead of them. They own the No. 1...
How to Watch Ravens Vs. Bengals Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s an AFC North showdown in the wild card round on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) will welcome back the Baltimore Ravens (10-7) a week after hosting them in a 27-16 Week 18 win.
