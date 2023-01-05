Read full article on original website
Foster, Penn Charter turn Notre Dame over and over in Inter-Ac win
VILLANOVA — It was during an AAU tournament this past offseason that Penn Charter girls basketball coach Joe Maguire, watching one of his Quakers play, was approached by an unknown parent with a useful tidbit of information. Aditi Foster, a multi-sport athlete whose primary sport was lacrosse, was transferring from Upper Dublin to Penn Charter for her junior year.
Finnegan's defensive effort key to Wood girls' success
— Delaney Finnegan’s impact on a game can be deceiving if you only look at the box score. At least, if you only look at one side of the box score. For it’s not her points that she cares about: it’s those of whoever she’s guarding.
Early start doesn't bother Besachio, Upper Dublin girls against West Catholic
Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) — An early-morning wakeup was an easy hurdle to clear for Upper Dublin on Sunday morning. A 9 AM matchup with West Catholic, the opening game of the Blue Star High School Invitational, marked their earliest start time of the season. The Cardinals had a 7:30 bus ride over to Thomas Jefferson, but the day began even earlier than that, with a 20-minute walkthrough just after 7 AM.
Westtown continues growing up, takes down George School
Jared Leveson (@jared_leveson) — NEWTON — Westtown is growing up. Head coach Seth Berger’s deep and youthful roster is coming together and finding its stride in the new year. Senior captains Se’yphon Triplett (Stonehill) and Matt Mayock (American) are the glue that binds Westtown together. The two roommates’...
Malvern Prep's depth shows in Inter-Ac opener against Haverford School
— In a deeper, more talented Inter-Ac, Malvern Prep knows it has to be deeper, too. The Friars entered the season with two proven scorers in senior Andrew Phillips and junior Ryan Williams, but without Tyler Lauder and Joey Vandergeest, two stalwarts from last year’s Inter-Ac co-championship squad. To compete for the title once again with co-champs Penn Charter, entirely back from a year ago, and the rest of the league adding talent —including some impressive youngsters — across the board, Malvern Prep needed more than its two established stars.
Neumann-Goretti's Wright comes up clutch in win over West Catholic
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — Robert Wright III is no stranger to clutch. He hit a game-winner the first time he suited up in a Neumann-Goretti uniform. In now his third season at the varsity level, the junior guard has plenty of late-game heroics on his resume. Though there was no...
