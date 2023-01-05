Read full article on original website
Why Cullen/Frost (CFR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Eagle Materials (EXP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Eagle Materials (EXP), which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker...
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Comerica Incorporated (CMA), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
Why CACI International (CACI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? CACI International (CACI), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This defense contractor has seen...
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Tech stocks had as difficult a year as any sector in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 tech index falling more than 39% over the past year. It's hard to find tech stocks, which are known for their growth, that weren't hit by falling share prices. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), Oracle (NYSE:...
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the...
Mizuho (MFG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend
If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending. Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always...
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) closed at $2.38, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS) closed at $103.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider...
GABC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.17, changing hands as high as $37.51 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
