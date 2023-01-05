Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
MSNBC
Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the future of the 118th Congress
Kevin McCarthy finally captured the elusive speakership after 15 rounds of voting, but what did the California congressman have to give up in order to snag the title? Michael Steele and Charlie Sykes on what the future of the new Republican majority will mean for the country, and how Democrats may play a role.Jan. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Did Kevin McCarthy pay too high a price for the speaker’s gavel?
Kevin McCarthy was expected to become speaker of the House in 2015, and by all appearances, he was the clear favorite in the late summer of 2015. The California Republican’s mouth, however, got in the way: McCarthy accidentally told the truth about the political purpose of the GOP’s Benghazi committee, and the backlash from his own allies was so intense, he had no choice but to withdraw from consideration.
MSNBC
‘He gave away everything’: McGovern on McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker
Congressman Jim McGovern: “Kevin McCarthy gave away everything, including his dignity, in this process. Gave it away to this fringe group of people who tried to overturn our election, who cheered on the insurrectionists, who represent the most intolerant wing of the Republican Party.”Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
The top 10 most important things to know about Speaker McCarthy
It would be a mistake to think House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lacks skills as a politician. The process that led to his promotion may have been a chaotic circus on a historic scale, and he clearly lacks the trust and respect of some of his own members, but the California Republican wouldn’t have reached this career pinnacle without some relevant talents.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
MSNBC
Fmr. Freedom Caucus member on the “mess” ahead for the GOP
For the first time in 100 years, it took more than one vote for the House to elect a new Speaker. The tension between Republican members was apparent on the House floor this week, as they slowly gathered enough votes to get Kevin McCarthy across the line. But the dynamic in the House this week does not bode well for the controlling party. “It’s gonna be a mess,” says former Republican congressman and former governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford. “Why anybody would want to be speaker right now with this thin of a majority, I don’t know.” Sanford is a former member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, but he recognizes that it’s far different from what it used to be. “The idea of ‘far-right’ back then is a long way from ‘far-right’ right now,” Sanford tells Ali Velshi. “It has metastasized in sort of a cancerous form during the Trump era into something that I don’t quite recognize.”Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's Thoughts on the House Speakership Showdown and the Future of Congress
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joins Rev. Al Sharpton to give her take on the house speakership showdown leading to the now newly House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and what the future of Congress will be. Jan. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report
The Speaker McCarthy-led House voting on GOP rules to weaken his own speakership after a historic and humiliating battle for the gavel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the unusual, bruising road to this new Congress -- including a near fight between two GOP congressmen and the new heat on “backroom deals” McCarthy struck with rebels.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'
A “small number" classified documents that appear to be from the Obama admin. were found at a DC think tank tied to Pres. Biden and are under review by the Justice Department and National Archives. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Bradley Moss, Andrew Weissmann, and Neal Katyal.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Details of Biden classified documents story deflate right-wing 'whataboutism'
Rachel Maddow points out that a significant difference between the story of classified documents found at Joe Biden's think tank and the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago is that Biden returned them as soon as they were discovered, a detail that undermines any further comparisons the right might hope to make in obfuscating Donald Trump's wrongdoing.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting
Analyst Juanita Tolliver and professor Joanne Freeman join Morning Joe to discuss why Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the real winner of the Republican's House speaker fight and what to expect from the House in the coming two years.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy’s most dangerous speaker ‘concessions’ were voluntary
The plaque over Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s new office may say “Speaker of the House,” but it would be more accurate if it read “Speaker in Name Only.” As McCarthy bumbled his way to the finish line over 15 ballots, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., bragged that the holdouts would force McCarthy to govern in a “straitjacket.” In the end, though, McCarthy’s most dangerous “concessions” weren’t given up begrudgingly. They were handed over all too willingly.
MSNBC
Joe: I am very nervous about these isolationist House 'radicals'
Joe Scarborough weighs in on the hard-right members of the House Republicans and the dangers they pose to defense spending in the face of growing global security concerns.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
The GOP settled on a speaker, but the chaos is just beginning
The process of electing a House speaker — usually, one of Congress’ easiest and most straightforward tasks — came to a merciful end in the early hours of Saturday morning, at which point many members expressed relief. Their chaotic crisis, unrivaled since the mid-19th century, was over and the new Republican majority in the chamber could finally put this embarrassment behind them.
MSNBC
The GOP House floor confrontation that never should’ve happened
As the House prepared to hold its 14th vote for speaker late Friday night, Kevin McCarthy and GOP leaders seemed quite confident that they finally had the votes. Their smiles quickly faded: McCarthy still didn’t have the support he’d need to prevail. Shortly before midnight, as it became...
