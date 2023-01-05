ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first act of her second term, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has coined a new early childhood task force to focus on gaps in childcare. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed the first executive order of her second term. She said Executive Order 23-01 which establishes the Early Childhood Transition Task Force to review the state’s early childhood programs. It will also develop a roadmap for a new state, cabinet-level agency focused on the support and success of young Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding. The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. “This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

50 States of Barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue. So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
WHO 13

UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri

UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy