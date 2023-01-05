Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
As first act of second term, Kelly coins new early childhood task force
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the first act of her second term, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has coined a new early childhood task force to focus on gaps in childcare. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed the first executive order of her second term. She said Executive Order 23-01 which establishes the Early Childhood Transition Task Force to review the state’s early childhood programs. It will also develop a roadmap for a new state, cabinet-level agency focused on the support and success of young Kansans.
KCTV 5
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
KCTV 5
Kansas Chamber highlights legal ethical challenge in 2023 legislative agenda
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has highlighted a legal ethical challenge in its 2023 legislative agenda and will support legislation to require disclosures of third-party litigation funding. The Kansas Chamber says on Tuesday, Jan. 10., that businesses in the state seek transparency in a quickly growing industry that...
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Kansas AG Kris Kobach formally nominates KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fulfilling the announcement he made last month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Monday formally nominated Anthony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The former assistant U.S. attorney was a GOP challenger to Kobach in the primary race for Kansas AG.
KCTV 5
Day after inauguration, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. Her office says she is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. “This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work,” said Kelly’s office.
KCTV 5
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Susan Leighnor said her abuse began when she was just 10 years old inside a Catholic school in Hutchison, Kansas. She claimed the priests threatened her she would go to hell if she talked about it. Leighnor was hopeful a four-year investigation by the KBI...
KCTV 5
50 States of Barbecue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue. So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
lawrencekstimes.com
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
KCTV 5
Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made its application for personal marijuana cultivation available to the public on Saturday. The state will start accepting applications on Monday, February 6. The application costs $100. If the application is approved, Missouri marijuana growers will have...
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KCTV 5
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment
A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
KYTV
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance. It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health. Missouri recently required all hospitals to...
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
