Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants
ALLIANCE, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants on Friday. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, 34-year-old Richard Garcia, was located in a household in the 400 block of...
Sidney School District Board of Education meets Jan. 9
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County School District No. 1 board of education will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Office. The Administration Office is located adjacent to the Weymouth Field on the Sidney High School campus. The January 9 meeting includes two option enrollment requests, recognition of the Fall...
Scottsbluff police respond to BNSF train vs. vehicle collision
On Jan. 7 at approximately 2:10 a.m. the Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the intersection of West Railway and West 20th Street to a train vs. vehicle collision. A 2008 white Dodge Nitro driven by 37-year -old Ruben Castillo of Scottsbluff was west bound on West 20th Street. Castillo failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms and proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of the approaching east bound BNSF train.
Scottsbluff man injured, cited for DUI after car struck by train
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.-A Scottsbluff man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train. The Scottsbluff Police Department said on Saturday at around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle versus train accident at W. Railway and W. 20th St. Police said an investigation revealed a 2008 Dodge Nitro,...
Sidney police seek information on business burglary
On Jan. 2 at approximately 2:40 a.m. an unknown party forced entry into the Winners Lounge and stole a black safe containing just under $18,197.00 dollars in cash and coins. If you have any information, please call the Sidney Police Department at. (308) 254-5515.
Nila Hofmann (1940 - 2022)
On Monday, December 26, 2022, Nila Hofmann, loving wife and mother, daughter of Theodore and Mary Lambert, passed away at the age of 82 from complications of pneumonia. Nila was preceded in death by her husband Monte and is survived by her two children Mark (Ina) Hofmann of Alliance NE and Shari Hofmann of Plano TX. Amongst her siblings, she was preceded in death by her brother Don and sisters Phyllis and Connie, and is survived by sisters Linda, Lana, Teresa, Tammy and brother Russell.
Saddle Rock Trail reopens after closure
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Saddle rock Trail located at Scotts Bluff National Monument reopens after closure due to loose and sliding rock. After park staff examined the stability of the rock above the trail and it was determined that Saddle Rock can safely reopen. All trails at the monument remain...
Crete blows by Scottsbluff 68-32
CRETE - The Crete boys flexed their muscle on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals defeated Scottsbluff with ease, downing the Bearcats 68-32. Crete had four players score in double-digits, with Ben Ehlers putting up a game-high 18 points. Freshman Nate Kelley led Scottsbluff with 15. Watch highlights in the video above.
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
