Leana M. Maher, 34
MOULTONBOROUGH — Leana Marie Maher, 34, of Moultonborough, died suddenly at her home on Dec.…
Richard D. Frame, 91
MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard D. Frame, 91, of Moultonborough, (formerly Old Westbury New York), sadly left us Dec. 28,2022. Born in Hampstead, New York, on Feb. 28, 1931, he was the son of Walter and Lillian (Gunzer) Frame.
Karen L. Simonds, 68
LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her...
Scott N. Franklin, 71
BRISTOL — We are sad to announce the passing on Jan. 5, 2023, of Scott Franklin, 71, from Bristol. He was born Jan. 20, 1951, a beloved son and brother. He loved his family and was a kind and gentle man.
Steven A. Simoneau, 67
GILFORD — Steven Allen Simoneau, 67, of Country Club Road, died at home on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Steven was born on Oct. 17, 1955, in Laconia, the son of the late Archelas "Archie" and Irene (Dupont) Simoneau.
Judith E. Robertson, 75
SANBORNTON — Judith Evalyn Robertson, 75, went to her eternal rest with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2023, in Sanbornton. She was born in Peabody, Massachusetts, May 6, 1947, the daughter of Arthur E. and Bernice (Ripley) Larsen. Judy graduated from Peabody High School in 1964. She married Richard Robertson on Oct. 5, 1968. Together they enjoyed over 54 years of marriage. Judy graduated from Salem Hospital Nursing School, and she went on to have a long career in various aspects of the nursing world. While working, she and Rich raised their two children, Scott and Amy. Her nursing career came naturally to her as she always looked for opportunities to help people.
Maurice Clairmont Jr., 59
BELMONT — Maurice “Nicky” Clairmont Jr., 59, of Brown Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home. Nicky was born on May 30, 1963, in Franklin, to Maurice Clairmont Sr. and Mary (Gilbert) Clairmont.
Jaime L. Godbout, 35
TILTON — Jaime L. Godbout, 35, of Tilton, died at her home on Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Concord on May 25, 1987, the daughter of Tammy Leroux and Real Godbout. Jaime was in a long-term relationship with Travis Parsons.
Arlene C. Harbour, 90
LACONIA — Arlene C. Harbour, 90, of Potter Hill Road, Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia, NH after a brief illness. Arlene was born on June 7, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Henry and Marion (Smith) Provencal.
Normand H. Lacasse, 85
LACONIA — Colonel Normand Henry Lacasse, 85, of Canton Drive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. This man of steel died at home surrounded by his family. Normand was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Laconia, the son of the late Henry...
June M. Plummer, 74
SANBORNTON — June Marie (Sanville) Plummer, 74, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died at her daughter’s home in Gilford on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on June 23, 1948, the daughter of Donald James and Amy May (Emery) Sanville. June...
Andrew D. Brown, 38
FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023. He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
Susan J. Gookin, 76
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — Susan J. Gookin, 76, of New Haven, Connecticut and Gilford, New Hampshire, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Aug. 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Raymond Robinson and Myrtle Eville Robinson. Susan is survived by...
Brenda L. Stewart, 61
Brenda Lee Stewart, 61, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer. She was born on Aug. 20,1961, to Joann Price (Giguere) and George Price in Laconia, New Hampshire. Brenda was married in Laconia, New Hampshire, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1986 to Jon Stewart. They moved to Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she applied her degree as an Occupational Therapist at the Westborough State Hospital. After moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and then Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, she transitioned to working at Hanover Insurance as a manager of personal lines of insurance for 20 years. Shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer where she fought and won the battle.
Franklin names citizens of the year, council members take their seats
FRANKLIN — The Three Rivers City recognized the Grevior family as Citizens of the Year and swore in the city councilors elected last fall, including new councilor Leigh Webb, during an inaugural program on Monday that combined patriotism, community pride, and taking care of business. Mayor Jo Brown presented...
HealthFirst Family Care Center welcomes new medical director
FRANKLIN — HealthFirst Family Care Center welcomes Michael Watto, DO, MPH, to its health care team serving as the new medical director. He will be providing primary and osteopathic care to patients in both the Laconia and Franklin HealthFirst locations. Dr. Watto has an extensive medical and military background....
County supports grant application for new housing project on Bay Street
LACONIA — Belknap County Commissioners approved a requested for a 12-unit, income-based housing development on Bay Street at their meeting Monday. With grant funding, the project will not add any cost burden to the county. The commissioners also welcomed their newest member, former Sheriff Steve Hodges. Hodges, who served...
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 32 service calls for the week ending Jan. 7. Three people were arrested.
Bridge maintenance work in Alton begins Jan. 17
ALTON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the bridge over West Alton Brook on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The bridge carries NH Route 11A over West Alton Brook near the Alton/Gilford Townline. The project will be replacing the bridge deck.
Gilford to reconsider who can access town beach
GILFORD — When town residents attempt to enjoy a summer day at the beach, they are increasingly likely to encounter a full parking lot, or a crowded beach, preventing them from enjoying an amenity intended for residents only. That situation, described by town Budget Committee member Angelo Farruggia, is,...
