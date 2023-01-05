SANBORNTON — Judith Evalyn Robertson, 75, went to her eternal rest with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2023, in Sanbornton. She was born in Peabody, Massachusetts, May 6, 1947, the daughter of Arthur E. and Bernice (Ripley) Larsen. Judy graduated from Peabody High School in 1964. She married Richard Robertson on Oct. 5, 1968. Together they enjoyed over 54 years of marriage. Judy graduated from Salem Hospital Nursing School, and she went on to have a long career in various aspects of the nursing world. While working, she and Rich raised their two children, Scott and Amy. Her nursing career came naturally to her as she always looked for opportunities to help people.

