Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's Lula visits scene of riots in capital: media
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the ransacked presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday after supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the buildings, TV network Globo reported. The veteran leftist was visiting the flood-hit city of Araraquara in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo when...
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
kalkinemedia.com
Kremlin condemns Brazil riots, says 'fully supports' president Lula
The Kremlin said Monday it backs Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while condemning riots by supporters of the country's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. "We condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazil's President Lula da Silva," Kremlin...
kalkinemedia.com
More EU nations to summon Iran envoys over executions
Denmark and Belgium said Sunday they would summon Iran's ambassadors after Tehran executed two men linked to protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, with fresh EU sanctions "on the table". The announcements came shortly after fellow EU nation the Netherlands announced similar action. Iran's envoy to Denmark will be...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada Iran Anniversary
A woman holds a sign and waves a flag as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including some Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
kalkinemedia.com
Erdemir Signs Collective Labor Agreement With Turkish Metal Labour Union
* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNS COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT WITH TURKISH METAL LABOUR UNION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer
A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
kalkinemedia.com
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Ex-US Marine questions 'political nature' of Australian arrest
A former US marine accused of illegally training Chinese military pilots believes his arrest was politically motivated and will fight extradition from Australia, his lawyer said Tuesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia late last year and now faces extradition to the United States, where he is accused of...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring 'pause'
Pakistan's prime minister on Monday asked the IMF for a pause in its demands for economic reforms before releasing more financial aid, as the country tries to rebuild after catastrophic floods. Shehbaz Sharif said he was trying to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give Islamabad some breathing space...
kalkinemedia.com
Benin counts ballots after calm parliamentary vote
Benin's electoral officials were tallying ballots Tuesday from a parliamentary vote seen as a key test of democracy in the West African state. Final results from Sunday's vote, which observers from the regional bloc ECOWAS hailed as peaceful and calm, are expected by the end of the week. Opposition parties...
kalkinemedia.com
Israel revokes entry permits of three Palestinian officials
Israel said Saturday it had revoked entry permits for three senior officials from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party after they visited an Israeli Arab recently released from prison. Mahmud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh had visited Karim Yunis in his home village of Ara in northern Israel following...
kalkinemedia.com
EU's Michel condemns 'assault' on Brazil's Congress
European Council President Charles Michel condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday. "My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," he tweeted. alm/jj/imm.
kalkinemedia.com
Gabon president appoints new prime minister
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Monday appointed Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze as the new prime minister, tasking him to form a new government in the oil-rich republic. A presidential decree said outgoing premier Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, 59, will now serve as vice president, whose role is to "assist" the head of state though it allows for no interim role as president.
Comments / 0