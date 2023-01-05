ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brazil's Lula visits scene of riots in capital: media

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited the ransacked presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday after supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the buildings, TV network Globo reported. The veteran leftist was visiting the flood-hit city of Araraquara in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo when...
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
Kremlin condemns Brazil riots, says 'fully supports' president Lula

The Kremlin said Monday it backs Brazil's newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while condemning riots by supporters of the country's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. "We condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazil's President Lula da Silva," Kremlin...
More EU nations to summon Iran envoys over executions

Denmark and Belgium said Sunday they would summon Iran's ambassadors after Tehran executed two men linked to protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, with fresh EU sanctions "on the table". The announcements came shortly after fellow EU nation the Netherlands announced similar action. Iran's envoy to Denmark will be...
Canada Iran Anniversary

A woman holds a sign and waves a flag as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including some Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
Erdemir Signs Collective Labor Agreement With Turkish Metal Labour Union

* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNS COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT WITH TURKISH METAL LABOUR UNION.
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer

A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln

* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million)
Ex-US Marine questions 'political nature' of Australian arrest

A former US marine accused of illegally training Chinese military pilots believes his arrest was politically motivated and will fight extradition from Australia, his lawyer said Tuesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in Australia late last year and now faces extradition to the United States, where he is accused of...
Pakistan asks IMF for restructuring 'pause'

Pakistan's prime minister on Monday asked the IMF for a pause in its demands for economic reforms before releasing more financial aid, as the country tries to rebuild after catastrophic floods. Shehbaz Sharif said he was trying to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to give Islamabad some breathing space...
Benin counts ballots after calm parliamentary vote

Benin's electoral officials were tallying ballots Tuesday from a parliamentary vote seen as a key test of democracy in the West African state. Final results from Sunday's vote, which observers from the regional bloc ECOWAS hailed as peaceful and calm, are expected by the end of the week. Opposition parties...
Israel revokes entry permits of three Palestinian officials

Israel said Saturday it had revoked entry permits for three senior officials from Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah party after they visited an Israeli Arab recently released from prison. Mahmud al-Alul, Azzam al-Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh had visited Karim Yunis in his home village of Ara in northern Israel following...
EU's Michel condemns 'assault' on Brazil's Congress

European Council President Charles Michel condemned supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, as hundreds of them stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday. "My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil," he tweeted. alm/jj/imm.
Gabon president appoints new prime minister

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Monday appointed Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze as the new prime minister, tasking him to form a new government in the oil-rich republic. A presidential decree said outgoing premier Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda, 59, will now serve as vice president, whose role is to "assist" the head of state though it allows for no interim role as president.

