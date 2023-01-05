Read full article on original website
Leslie A. Moynahan, 68
MEREDITH — Leslie “Liza” Ann Moynahan, 68, maiden name Donahue, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home in Meredith, on Dec. 20, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 12, 1954, and raised in the coastal North Shore town of Winthrop, she was a beautiful woman, the absolute life of the party, a wonderful mother and always made everyone laugh.
Lorraine T. Good, 85
PEMBROKE — Lorraine Therese Good, 85, of Pembroke, passed away on December 17, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born on February 6, 1937, in Laconia, she was the daughter of Maurice and Roseanna Cote. She attended grade school in Laconia and went on to graduate from high school at Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson. She went on to earn her associate's degree at NH Technical Institute, where she graduated at the top of her class, and her bachelor's degree from Southern NH University.
Jaime L. Godbout, 35
TILTON — Jaime L. Godbout, 35, of Tilton, died at her home on Jan. 4, 2023. She was born in Concord on May 25, 1987, the daughter of Tammy Leroux and Real Godbout. Jaime was in a long-term relationship with Travis Parsons.
Brenda L. Stewart, 61
Brenda Lee Stewart, 61, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after battling cancer. She was born on Aug. 20,1961, to Joann Price (Giguere) and George Price in Laconia, New Hampshire. Brenda was married in Laconia, New Hampshire, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1986 to Jon Stewart. They moved to Marlborough, Massachusetts, where she applied her degree as an Occupational Therapist at the Westborough State Hospital. After moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and then Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, she transitioned to working at Hanover Insurance as a manager of personal lines of insurance for 20 years. Shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer where she fought and won the battle.
Normand H. Lacasse, 85
LACONIA — Colonel Normand Henry Lacasse, 85, of Canton Drive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. This man of steel died at home surrounded by his family. Normand was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Laconia, the son of the late Henry...
Karen L. Simonds, 68
LACONIA — Karen Lynn Simonds died unexpectedly on January 2, 2023. She was only 68 years old. Although she had many physical challenges, significant ones of late, her family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Karen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her...
James G. Fenmore, 60
LACONIA — James Gregory Fenmore, 60, of Laconia, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a brief period of poor health. He was born on March 14, 1962, the son of the late Joanne (Young) Fenmore.
Richard D. Frame, 91
MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard D. Frame, 91, of Moultonborough, (formerly Old Westbury New York), sadly left us Dec. 28,2022. Born in Hampstead, New York, on Feb. 28, 1931, he was the son of Walter and Lillian (Gunzer) Frame.
Maurice Clairmont Jr., 59
BELMONT — Maurice “Nicky” Clairmont Jr., 59, of Brown Hill Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at home. Nicky was born on May 30, 1963, in Franklin, to Maurice Clairmont Sr. and Mary (Gilbert) Clairmont.
Andrew D. Brown, 38
FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023. He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
Scott N. Franklin, 71
BRISTOL — We are sad to announce the passing on Jan. 5, 2023, of Scott Franklin, 71, from Bristol. He was born Jan. 20, 1951, a beloved son and brother. He loved his family and was a kind and gentle man.
Gilford Library hosts presentation on Holocaust remembrance on Jan. 12
GILFORD — Join the Gilford Library on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m., for a presentation from Mick Gronka entitled “The Holocaust: Our Duty To Remember.”. After almost two generations, we arrived at the point where memory becomes history, and our memories are already dimming and in need of a refresher. This presentation provides historical context of the events in Nazi Germany, the reasons behind the Nazi regime's rise to power, and it sheds light on the background against which the "Night of the Broken Glass," and later the Holocaust, took place.
Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mary Jane Ricker as SVP, commercial loan officer
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank welcomes Mary Jane Ricker to the role of SVP, commercial loan officer within its commercial lending group. A veteran banker, Ricker brings over 41 years of banking experience, most recently as EVP, chief lending officer at Millyard Bank located in Nashua. In her role, she will focus on developing relationships with businesses in the greater Concord area to assist them with their financing needs.
Gilford to reconsider who can access town beach
GILFORD — When town residents attempt to enjoy a summer day at the beach, they are increasingly likely to encounter a full parking lot, or a crowded beach, preventing them from enjoying an amenity intended for residents only. That situation, described by town Budget Committee member Angelo Farruggia, is,...
NH Cold Case Unit identifies murder victim in 1971 cold case
CONCORD — Investigators with the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit identified the body of Katherine Ann Alston, the victim of a 1971 murder, on Monday. According to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, Alston's body was first found by police on Oct. 6, 1971, in what was then a forested area off Kilton Road in Bedford, near the Route 101 Bypass. She was found wearing a maroon blouse, jean shorts and sandals, and investigators at the time determined that she had been deceased for between one and three months, that she was between the ages of 25 and 35, that she was between 61 and 65 inches tall and that she had brown hair. Her death was deemed a homicide but her cause of death was listed as unknown.
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 32 service calls for the week ending Jan. 7. Three people were arrested.
Suspect in sheriff impersonation case may have worked at domestic violence shelter
Megan Murphy, arrested last week and charged with impersonating the Belknap County sheriff online, may have worked for New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse. The domestic violence shelter was the recipient of a message on their website claiming to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, criticizing the organization for not supporting his re-election campaign. The sheriff has said any communication from him would be from his official email address, not via a website form.
AG identifies officers involved in fatal shooting of Gilford teen, AG still investigating use of deadly force
Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall were identified Saturday by the state Attorney General's Office as the two police officers involved in the New Year's Day fatal shooting of Gilford teen Mischa Fay. “It is anticipated that the report regarding whether Sergeant Wall’s use of deadly force was justified...
