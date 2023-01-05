CONCORD — Investigators with the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit identified the body of Katherine Ann Alston, the victim of a 1971 murder, on Monday. According to a release from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, Alston's body was first found by police on Oct. 6, 1971, in what was then a forested area off Kilton Road in Bedford, near the Route 101 Bypass. She was found wearing a maroon blouse, jean shorts and sandals, and investigators at the time determined that she had been deceased for between one and three months, that she was between the ages of 25 and 35, that she was between 61 and 65 inches tall and that she had brown hair. Her death was deemed a homicide but her cause of death was listed as unknown.

BEDFORD, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO