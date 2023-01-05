Read full article on original website
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
todaynftnews.com
Animoca Brands issued a scam alert for a malicious website impersonating it
Animoca Brands issued a scam alert today about a malicious website impersonating them. Users who encounter any other domain pretending to represent the company might be the target of fraud. Necessary actions can be taken against the users of fraudulent domains for copyright infringement, impersonation, fraud, and misinterpretation. Animoca Brands,...
todaynftnews.com
Aurelien Michel got arrested for rug-pull
The collection’s creator, Aurelien Michel, was arrested at JFK airport on Wednesday. The inventor was jailed for attempting to steal $2.9 million in bitcoin. The developer of the Baller Ape Club NFT collection was accused by the DOJ of taking $2.6 million. Federal investigators arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator...
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
