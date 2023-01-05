ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brands issued a scam alert for a malicious website impersonating it

Animoca Brands issued a scam alert today about a malicious website impersonating them. Users who encounter any other domain pretending to represent the company might be the target of fraud. Necessary actions can be taken against the users of fraudulent domains for copyright infringement, impersonation, fraud, and misinterpretation. Animoca Brands,...
todaynftnews.com

Aurelien Michel got arrested for rug-pull

The collection’s creator, Aurelien Michel, was arrested at JFK airport on Wednesday. The inventor was jailed for attempting to steal $2.9 million in bitcoin. The developer of the Baller Ape Club NFT collection was accused by the DOJ of taking $2.6 million. Federal investigators arrested Aurelien Michel, the creator...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy