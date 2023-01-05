ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

WOOD

Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business

An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023) Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area …. An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people...
HOLLAND, MI
WLUC

Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker

Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments …. Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023) Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees. Ottawa...
WALKER, MI
WZZM 13

DNA helps ID Texas man's body found in Michigan river in '73

DETROIT — DNA has led to the identification of a Texas man whose body was found floating in a mid-Michigan river nearly 50 years ago, police said Thursday. Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project announced Thursday that the body found in the Saginaw River outside Saginaw on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains

Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, …. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Storm Team...
ROCKFORD, MI

