Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
MSP: Body found in Lake Michigan in 1997 finally identified
More than 25 years after a woman's body washed ashore in Manistee County, she has been identified. (Jan. 9, 2023) MSP: Body found in Lake Michigan in 1997 finally …. More than 25 years after a woman's body washed ashore in Manistee County, she has been identified. (Jan. 9, 2023)
WOOD
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for more than four hours Monday, deputies say. (Jan. 9, 2023) Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area …. An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people...
Michigan State Police, DNA Doe Project close 25-year-old cold case
"The team is so happy to be able to give Dorothy her name back," team leader Gwen Knapp said. "And hope the family can have some closure."
WLUC
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
UpNorthLive.com
State police ask for public's help in identifying suspects
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in reference to an investigation in Winfield Township. "If you have any information, please call 989-352-8444 or 989-831-5253," Montcalm County Central Dispatch stated in a Facebook post.
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
WOOD
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments …. Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex. (Jan. 9, 2023) Clouds will thicken up again, with the chance for a light wintry mix of precipitation to arrive by daybreak Tuesday. Lows will hold near 30 degrees. Ottawa...
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
WZZM 13
DNA helps ID Texas man's body found in Michigan river in '73
DETROIT — DNA has led to the identification of a Texas man whose body was found floating in a mid-Michigan river nearly 50 years ago, police said Thursday. Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project announced Thursday that the body found in the Saginaw River outside Saginaw on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
WILX-TV
Michigan thrift stores need donations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
82-year-old accused of holding man at knifepoint inside Holland law office in custody
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives who barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building is now in police custody. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's department said the 82-year-old man walked...
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
WOOD
Buy One, Give One Wednesdays at Biggby!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee of West Michigan is always doing great things for our community! One of them, is their buy one give one promotion that they have every Wednesday. How it works is you can buy a Biggby drink for yourself and then you get one free to share with a friend, loved on, co -worker, or even someone behind you in line. Check out at all the friends Maranda has made on Buy one Give one Wednesdays at Biggby! You can find more information about new drinks, menu items, locations and other information about Biggby here.
Advocates Sound the Alarm on Northern Michigan’s Juvenile Justice System
Cameron Clark is a Leelanau County family court administrator. He’s on the front lines of helping to place juveniles somewhere safe when necessary. He says the juvenile justice system is in crisis. “It’s very uncomfortable. And I’ve told the judges several times. It’s very uncomfortable to go to bed...
WOOD
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains
Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, …. Rockford artist discusses his World of Winter entry, Infinity Mountains. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Storm Team...
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
Comments / 0