Things aren’t going well in Rip City. The Portland Trail Blazers lost their third straight game, and seventh in nine games, 117-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The same issues that have plagued the team over recent weeks reared their ugly head again. Turnovers (24), and scoring droughts (two separate incidents of more than six minutes without a field goal).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO