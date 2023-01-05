Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
westbendnews.net
New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio
A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge
For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Best Places to Stay in Ohio
Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University...
buckeyefirearms.org
Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer
Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Cleveland.com
House Bill 6 left Ohio with least stringent clean-energy program in U.S., study shows
COLUMBUS – Since passage of a 2019 law now embroiled in criminal scandal, Ohio has had the least stringent clean-energy requirements of any U.S. state with a renewable standard, a survey of state policies shows. While most states over the past two decades have increased the percentage of energy...
Times Gazette
Bill helps beginning farmers
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
travelinspiredliving.com
Things to do in January in Ohio
The temperatures are starting to drop, the snow is starting to fall and a hush begins to come over our house as we get past the hustle and bustle of the holidays and take down our Christmas decorations. But just because the flurry of holiday events are over (not all...
Cleveland.com
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Cleveland.com
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
Isla Chiu
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
moderncampground.com
Maine State Park Campgrounds Report Another Record-Breaking Visitation Numbers
Maine state park campgrounds experienced their third consecutive year of record-breaking attendance in 2022, with over 319,000 visitor nights at the state’s 12 campgrounds. As per a report, Maine state parks also reported the second-highest number of total visitations (day visitors plus campers) in 2022, with over 3.28 million people spending time at Maine’s 48 state parks and historic sites, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.
richlandsource.com
Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen
What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Comments / 0