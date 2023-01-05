ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

sciotopost.com

ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
westbendnews.net

New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio

A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge

For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Best Places to Stay in Ohio

Ohio is filled with amazing places to stay, with hidden cabins tucked into the woods, tiny houses with modern amenities, uniquely shaped homes with surprising stories, and so many more! Whatever you are looking to find for your Ohio escape, you can find it in the Buckeye state. Here is...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. Ohio State University...
buckeyefirearms.org

Career Opportunity: Apply Now to be an Ohio Wildlife Officer

Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Bill helps beginning farmers

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced the availability of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Wednesday to help ensure new producers have the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. Along with beginning farmers, asset owners, or people or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock,...
travelinspiredliving.com

Things to do in January in Ohio

The temperatures are starting to drop, the snow is starting to fall and a hush begins to come over our house as we get past the hustle and bustle of the holidays and take down our Christmas decorations. But just because the flurry of holiday events are over (not all...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
moderncampground.com

Maine State Park Campgrounds Report Another Record-Breaking Visitation Numbers

Maine state park campgrounds experienced their third consecutive year of record-breaking attendance in 2022, with over 319,000 visitor nights at the state’s 12 campgrounds. As per a report, Maine state parks also reported the second-highest number of total visitations (day visitors plus campers) in 2022, with over 3.28 million people spending time at Maine’s 48 state parks and historic sites, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.
richlandsource.com

Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen

What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.

