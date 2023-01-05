Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Related
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road
There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.
Start a Small Business with an LLC in Colorado for Just $1
You've had a hobby for a while now. You love it and so do other people. So much so that your friends and family have started to ask you if you would make something for them. Those items that you have made start to make you think you should start your own business. I am here to tell you to do it.
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services
DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes need
(Denver, Colo.) A formerly homeless woman who sat on a committee to get the STAR alternative police response unit off the ground said she could not get the team to respond to her mental health emergency last month.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
KDVR.com
Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
Water main project to cause lane closures on West Bowles
DENVER — Denver Water will begin a water main replacement project on West Bowles Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. The Bowles water main project will take place between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive. Denver Water said West Bowles Avenue will be reduced to one open lane...
coloradopolitics.com
GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado
The influx of immigrations to Colorado — and state and city officials' response — expectedly turned political, with the chair of state of the Republican Party accusing Gov. Jared Polis of hypocrisy and the latter quipping back that the Republican leader doesn't understand what Coloradans want from their leaders.
smithmountainlake.com
Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado
DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Comments / 0