ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services

DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

Montrose father demands answers in daughter's unsolved death

A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year. Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved …. A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Water main project to cause lane closures on West Bowles

DENVER — Denver Water will begin a water main replacement project on West Bowles Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. The Bowles water main project will take place between South Federal Boulevard and South Santa Fe Drive. Denver Water said West Bowles Avenue will be reduced to one open lane...
DENVER, CO
smithmountainlake.com

Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado

DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy