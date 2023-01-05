ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT At Deer Park Apartments

SWAT made an arrest Friday morning of David Allen, a suspected bank robber at Mission Court Apartments. He has been booked into Spokane County Jail. Allen is linked with the robberies of two banks in Spokane, the Downtown Banner Bank last month and the South Hill Washington Trust Bank this week. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crime Unit identified the bank robber as David E. Allen, age 54. Allen has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery. The Major Crime Unit, along with the SPD SWAT team, arrested Allen, without incident, at his apartment just off Crawford Street in Deer Park, Washington, today, January 6th, 2023.
DEER PARK, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County

WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
KREM2

Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
DEER PARK, WA
KREM2

Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Spokane County worker headed for prison after stealing $1.38M

(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds. “Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.” Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane

  SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA

