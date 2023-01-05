SWAT made an arrest Friday morning of David Allen, a suspected bank robber at Mission Court Apartments. He has been booked into Spokane County Jail. Allen is linked with the robberies of two banks in Spokane, the Downtown Banner Bank last month and the South Hill Washington Trust Bank this week. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crime Unit identified the bank robber as David E. Allen, age 54. Allen has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery. The Major Crime Unit, along with the SPD SWAT team, arrested Allen, without incident, at his apartment just off Crawford Street in Deer Park, Washington, today, January 6th, 2023.

