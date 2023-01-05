Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
KHQ Right Now
Man charged with multiple assaults after three attacks in one day during crime-spree
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police arrested Gary Ault on December 27th for illegal possession of a firearm, but that might be the least of his charges. After his arrest police added charges of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault following a 3-day crime spree. Ault agreed to meet with a Nonstop...
Deputies arrest man accused of storage unit burglary in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man who they say stole several items from a storage unit in south Spokane Valley. On Tuesday at around 10 a.m., a deputy spoke with a man who said his storage unit at the 13400 block of E. 32nd Avenue was broken into. The victim told police someone cut the lock of his storage...
Police arrest man accused of randomly assaulting 6 people in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man who they say randomly assaulted six people across Spokane in December. Police released a video of a man approaching two women who were sitting on the ground, spraying them with bear spray, kicking them in the head, and walking away. SPD says the assault occurred on December 17 at Wall and Spokane...
dpgazette.com
SWAT At Deer Park Apartments
SWAT made an arrest Friday morning of David Allen, a suspected bank robber at Mission Court Apartments. He has been booked into Spokane County Jail. Allen is linked with the robberies of two banks in Spokane, the Downtown Banner Bank last month and the South Hill Washington Trust Bank this week. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crime Unit identified the bank robber as David E. Allen, age 54. Allen has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery. The Major Crime Unit, along with the SPD SWAT team, arrested Allen, without incident, at his apartment just off Crawford Street in Deer Park, Washington, today, January 6th, 2023.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man flown out of area for “traumatic injury” to hand after explosion in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY – One man was injured and flown out of the area to a Spokane Hospital on Wednesday after an explosion that caused traumatic injury to his hand. According to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish, the incident is still being investigated. The bomb squad was called to the scene with additional tech’s bringing in additional testing equipment today. The scene is being held with a search warrant.
Search warrant reveals new details in Deer Park murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two weeks after a man was found dead in a Deer Park home, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a search warrant for the property. In the search warrant, investigators said an open gun safe and several firearms were found inside the home. They also noted a "suspicious male" around the house as they were executing the search warrant.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Former Spokane County worker sentenced to 366 days in prison for theft
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County worker was sentenced to serve prison time and repay $1.38 in stolen public funds on Wednesday. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was employed as a liability claims tech and reportedly stole $1.38 million from Spokane County over the span of a decade. According to prosecutors, she filed dozens of fake claims over that time and directed the claimants, who were mostly relatives or friends of her son, to cash the checks and give the majority of the funds to her.
Spokane County worker headed for prison after stealing $1.38M
(The Center Square) – Former Spokane County employee Rhonda Sue Ackerman has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds. “Justice was done today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said of the case outcome. “This prosecution sends an important message: My prosecutors and I will hold those who engage in public corruption accountable.” Ackerman, 53, pleaded guilty in...
KREM
'I did what I thought was right' | Ozzie Knezovich signs off as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — First appointed, then elected in 2006, Ozzie Knezovich would go on to become the second longest serving sheriff in Spokane County history. "When my wife and I talked about should I do this job, I said, 'Well, if we do this, it's going to be all out,'" Knezovich said.
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
inlander.com
How the Spokane sheriff's allegations of racism and sexism led to a defamation lawsuit and $19 million jury award
On June 13, 2019, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich called a news conference to announce that he'd fired a sergeant for allegedly using a racist slur and sexually harassing a female deputy. An internal affairs investigation, the sheriff said to reporters, had found that the sergeant had started a phone...
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
