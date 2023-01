COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 10-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team defeated No. 13 Northern Iowa, 24-12, Sunday, Jan. 8 inside the Hearnes Center. The Tigers improve to 4-2 (3-0, Big 12) on the season, while the Panthers move to 3-2 (1-1). Mizzou got off to a hot start thanks to No. 14 redshirt sophomore Noah Surtin's return to the Hearnes Center, earning a tech fall at 125. After freshman Zeke Seltzer took No. 15 Kyle Biscoglia the distance in his debut, redshirt senior Allan Hart and redshirt junior Brock Mauller picked up a pair of decisions at 141 and 149, respectively, ballooning the Tigers lead to 11-3.

