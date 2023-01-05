Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit challenging Huntsville residency of Alabama House race winner
A Madison County judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges Dr. David Cole did not live in House District 10 for a year before the November 8 election that he won.
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
Jiani Navarro Leaving FOX10: Where Is the WALA-TV News Anchor Going?
Jiani Navarro has been in Mobile, Alabama, for only two years, but the Golf Coast adores this young journalist. So naturally, they were saddened when she announced she wouldn’t be doing the newscasts at WALA-TV anymore. Jiani Navarro announced she is leaving FOX10 News in January 2023 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers still want to keep up with her newscasts and therefore want to know where she is going next. Find out what Jiani Navarro said about her departure from WALA FOX10 News.
Rogers-Gaetz, Black Belt, Eli Gold: Down in Alabama
Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers has expressed his regret over a heated moment he had with Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz during the voting for the Speaker of the House. Alabama’s Black Belt region is now a National Heritage Area. Eli Gold announced he’s been diagnosed with treatable cancer. The...
Biden names Alabama Black Belt a National Heritage Area, opening up funding opportunities
Alabama’s Black Belt region has earned the title of National Heritage Area. President Joe Biden signed the recognition into law Friday after a bipartisan effort. With the new designation, the historic but impoverished region will have more opportunities for grants to help maintain and promote the area. “For the...
Apartments.com Releases Q4 2022 Growth Report
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – published an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for Q4 2022 backed by analyst observations. Across the board, multifamily fundamentals continued to deteriorate throughout the fourth quarter with limited absorption, significant imbalances between supply and demand and ongoing economic uncertainty. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005347/en/ Absorption, Quarter Over Quarter (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here's Where You Can Buy Legal Weed These Days: CT's First Rec Store, Jushi Is In Ohio & More
Three Fine Fettle Shops Offer Marijuana As CT Recreational Sales Launch. Connecticut's recreational cannabis sales kicked off Tuesday, Jan.10 with current medical marijuana dispensaries shifting over to adult-use sales. Fine Fettle is among them and is running three of seven dispensaries slated to launch Tuesday. In addition to Newington, Fine...
8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama
It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
