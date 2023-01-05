Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Initial Taps Fulwell 73 Exec
Initial has appointed Caroline Roseman, Fulwell 73’s director of development, to the newly created role of creative director of development. Roseman will oversee the development team, generating and pitching ambitious entertainment and reality ideas for the U.K. and international clients. She will also help to devise and execute the creative strategy for the company.
World Screen News
Leona Connell Promoted at Newen Connect
Newen Connect has promoted Leona Connell from executive VP of distribution to chief commercial officer (CCO). Based between London and Paris, Connell will focus on international and French markets across film and TV. Connell joined Newen Connect in 2020, and she currently leads the fiction and nonfiction TV sales team in France and internationally and supports the financing of Newen Connect projects. Connell also develops co-production partnerships and presales.
World Screen News
U.S. TV Programmers Target New Audience-Measurement Technologies
OpenAP, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros. Discovery and the VAB have formed a new Joint Industry Committee (JIC) to focus on premium video currency. The formation of the JIC is meant to enable multiple currencies with the primary focus of creating a measurement certification process to establish the suitability...
World Screen News
Canal+ Group Signs MoU to Acquire Orange’s Pay TV & Film Arm
Orange and the Canal+ Group have inked a memorandum of understanding regarding the OCS pay-TV package and the Orange Studio film and series co-production subsidiary. The move would see Canal+ Group acquire all capital held by Orange in the OCS pay-TV package and in Orange Studio. The Canal+ Group will become the sole shareholder of the two companies following this transaction.
World Screen News
AMC Networks Alums Ed Carroll & Lisa Schwartz Join Kino Lorber
Kino Lorber has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointments of Ed Carroll as chief strategy officer and Lisa Schwartz as chief revenue officer. Carroll and Schwartz will work closely with Kino Lorber Chairman and CEO Richard Lorber and COO Martha Benyam to help shape the company’s content and distribution strategies, including an accelerated expansion into digital spaces.
Comments / 0