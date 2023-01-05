Read full article on original website
JB Skrub is a new direct-to-consumer line of pH-balanced skin, body and hair care products designed for tween boys from former Conde Nast executive (and parent) Jill Biren and actress, producer and director (and parent) Julie Bowen. (The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that of the 43,012,450 youth age 10-19 in...
