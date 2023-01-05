Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
A personal watercraft hit a boat in the Keys, killing a man and sending others overboard
A Hialeah Gardens man died in the Florida Keys when his personal watercraft crashed into the side of a boat off Key Largo, according to state wildlife police investigating the accident. Adolfo Ridriguez Aguilera, 40, was riding his Yamaha personal watercraft south on Blackwater Sound around 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan....
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY AT A BANK DRIVE-THROUGH IN THE BOCA RATON AREA
THIS TIME SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the surveillance photo above is the suspect in an armed robbery at a bank in West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the man approached a […]
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
Massive Rogue Wave on Miami Beach Knocks People Down, Leaves 6 Injured in Shocking Video
An area in Miami Beach was completely destroyed after a sneaker wave knocked down bridges and swept several people into the ocean. The now-viral video shows Miami Beach’s South Point Park in shambles as the sneaker wave rolled through. A total of six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. The account that posted the video, Nature Is Metal, stated that a sneaker wave (aka king wave or rogue wave) is a large, unexpected, and unusually strong wave. This type of wave can be dangerous due to it catching people and objects off guard, and then sweeping them out to sea.
WSVN-TV
Detectives investigate shooting in Miami neighborhood
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting in a local area. According to authorities, a shot spotter alert was set off in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, Monday morning. When officers arrived, they located a woman who appeared to have suffered gunshot...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
WSVN-TV
Police advise drivers to avoid area in Davie following crash; 1 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has advised drivers to avoid an area due to a crash. According to a tweet, the police department asked drivers to avoid the area of Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road, Monday morning. Officials said one driver was transported to the hospital.
I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton
Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
Click10.com
Hollywood man pulls gun on fellow boaters who asked him to slow down, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after police said he pulled a gun on a group of fellow boaters who had asked him to slow down Sunday. According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the boaters were at Haulover...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist, passenger killed after rear-ending car on I-595 entrance ramp near I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed when they slammed into the back of a car on an entrance ramp to Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victims, 36 and 46, rear-ended the vehicle as they headed...
Florida woman wins $5 million top prize off lottery ticket
A 53-year-old woman from Miami Lakes took home a top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off from the Florida Lottery.
