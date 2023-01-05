ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Strategic Properties rescues record Chicago condo deconversion

Chicago’s biggest condo-to-apartments deal has been resurrected after it took a step toward the graveyard due to rising interest rates. Yitzy Klor’s Strategic Properties of North America is set to buy out the owners of all 467 condo units in the 51-story Ontario Place building in River North for $190 million, Crain’s reported. The deal is picking back up after SPNA’s financing for the purchase fell through in August.
Alex Najem, Shanna Khan complete $49M Fulton Market assemblage

While some real estate investors were celebrating the new year, Alex Najem was closing his latest Fulton Market deal. The CEO and founder of development firm Fulton Street Cos. partnered with Shanna Khan, the daughter of the owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, to clear the way to break ground on their next big office project in the booming subsection of the West Loop with a $49 million purchase on Dec. 30.
City Council approves plans for 4715 North Western development

A long-planned mixed-use affordable housing development secured full City Council approval to move forward. The Community Builders and The Boar Company got the green light for its plans to bring affordable housing to Lincoln Square, Urbanize Chicago reported. The development team first proposed the project back in 2019, but experienced a number of setbacks.
