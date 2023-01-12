List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Central Valley

Friday, January 13

TIME: 11:45 am - 12: 45 pm

ADDRESS: Courthouse Park

TIME: 5 pm

ADDRESS: Fresno City Hall

Saturday, January 14

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: California Health Science University: 2500 Alluvial Ave.

INFORMATION : $5 per ticket. Pre-payment required.

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: Clovis High School cafeteria

INFORMATION : The Clovis Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission would like to Congratulate all of this years winners!!!! On January 14th, we will present awards at the Scholarship Breakfast event which starts at 9:00 a.m. at the high school cafeteria.

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd

Sunday, January 15

TIME: 4 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.

Monday, January 16

TIME: 9:15 am - 10:45 am

ADDRESS: St. Johns Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Ave

INFORMATION: Marchers assemble at 9:30 am. March begins at 10 am, stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

TIME: TBA

ADDRESS: Merced Theater

INFORMATION: The event has been postponed until February 18th.

TIME: 11 am

ADDRESS: Veterans Memorial Auditorium 245 Fresno St.

INFORMATION: Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture.

TIME: Varies

ADDRESS: National Parks across California

INFORMATION: : In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, January 16, 2023, as the first fee free day of the year. It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.

Wednesday, January 18

TIME: 6 pm - 8 pm

ADDRESS: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

INFORMATION: : The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Contest culminates with an Art Exhibition and Awards Program to honor the students and their hard work. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools work together to provide this opportunity to the students of Fresno County. The event is sponsored in part by The Foundation@FCOE.