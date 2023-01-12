List of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Central Valley

Friday, January 13 Garlanding Ceremony
TIME: 11:45 am - 12: 45 pm
ADDRESS: Courthouse Park Awards Program
TIME: 5 pm
ADDRESS: Fresno City Hall
Saturday, January 14 Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast
TIME: 9 am
ADDRESS: California Health Science University: 2500 Alluvial Ave.
INFORMATION : $5 per ticket. Pre-payment required. West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Service
TIME: 6 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd Clovis Scholarship Breakfast
TIME: 9 am
ADDRESS: Clovis High School cafeteria
INFORMATION : The Clovis Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission would like to Congratulate all of this years winners!!!! On January 14th, we will present awards at the Scholarship Breakfast event which starts at 9:00 a.m. at the high school cafeteria. West Fresno Ministerial Alliance Service
TIME: 6 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Seventh-Day Adventist Church 2750 S. MLK Jr. Blvd
Sunday, January 15 Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TIME: 4 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave. Candlelight Peace Vigil
TIME: 6 pm
ADDRESS: Westside Church of God 1424 W. California Ave.
Monday, January 16 MLK Community March
TIME: 9:15 am - 10:45 am
ADDRESS: St. Johns Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Ave
INFORMATION: Marchers assemble at 9:30 am. March begins at 10 am, stops at City Hall then proceeds to Veterans Memorial Auditorium. 26th Annual Martin Luther King Celebration
- POSTPONED
TIME: TBA
ADDRESS: Merced Theater
INFORMATION: The event has been postponed until February 18th. Commemoration Program
TIME: 11 am
ADDRESS: Veterans Memorial Auditorium 245 Fresno St.
INFORMATION: Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. MLK Day + National Park Service Free Entrance
TIME: Varies
ADDRESS: National Parks across California
INFORMATION: : In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., national parks will waive entrance fees for everyone on Monday, January 16, 2023, as the first fee free day of the year. It is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country, including at national parks.
Wednesday, January 18 FCSS MLK Art Exhibition and Awards
TIME: 6 pm - 8 pm
ADDRESS: Clovis Veterans Memorial District
INFORMATION: : The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Contest culminates with an Art Exhibition and Awards Program to honor the students and their hard work. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools work together to provide this opportunity to the students of Fresno County. The event is sponsored in part by The Foundation@FCOE.
Comments / 0