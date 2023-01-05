ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Knicks Lack Of A Bench Is Concerning

The New York Knicks are in sixth place for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, led by the strong play of their starters. Julius Randle has become the leader of this team, scoring 24.4 points and hauling in 10 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson has taken a big scoring role since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"

LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
LOS ANGELES, CA

