New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play
Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
He would average 40" - Jeff Van Gundy reveals why Michael Jordan would dominate NBA scoring charts with modern-day rules
Jeff Van Gundy highlights the reasons why Michael Jordan would have had much better-scoring numbers against his name if he was playing in the NBA today
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Agree With Top 10 List That Had LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT And Left Kobe Bryant Out
Shaquille O'Neal was flummoxed when he saw a Top 10 list of NBA players that didn't have the late Kobe Bryant as part of it. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man took to social media to share the graphic of the 'Top 10 All-Time' from the page 'Playmaker' that shed his two cents on the fact that it didn't have Bryant on it.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He Needs To Be On The Floor With Bronny James As A Teammate Or Even Playing Against Him
LeBron James has been vocal about his thoughts of playing with his son, Bronny, when he suits up to play in the NBA. And the 38-year-old reiterated his thoughts again when asked about his future in the league, especially after playing for two decades and still going strong. According to...
Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer
The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant
After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Lack Of A Bench Is Concerning
The New York Knicks are in sixth place for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, led by the strong play of their starters. Julius Randle has become the leader of this team, scoring 24.4 points and hauling in 10 rebounds per game. Jalen Brunson has taken a big scoring role since...
Yardbarker
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Destroyed A Utah Jazz Player After Dunking On John Stockton And Getting Heckled By A Fan
Michael Jordan taking things personally might have sparked a memefest, but the man truly meant business when someone touched a nerve. And it didn't necessarily have to be a player. One such instance saw a fan heckling Jordan for dunking on John Stockton, and yelling at the Chicago Bulls legend...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs
The Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday to win their second straight game, but the victory may have come at a cost. Marcus Smart sustained an injury in the game and wasn’t able to return. Smart suffered a knee contusion early in the third quarter of...
