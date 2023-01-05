ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Reveals The Lakers' Players Have Been Preparing For Their Moment To Shine When Their Stars Can't Play

Russell Westbrook revealed the mindset of the Los Angeles Lakers players after their convincing 130-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The guard played his part by pouring in 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists, while LeBron James led from the front again with 25 points. Dennis Schroder picked up from where he left off to chip in with 21 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O’Neal makes crazy wager on CFP title game

Shaquille O’Neal is putting his money where his mouth is … in one sense. On an episode this week of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” the retired center great O’Neal made a pretty wild wager with co-host Ernie Johnson on Monday’s CFP national title game. In an apparent show of confidence in TCU to beat Georgia, O’Neal said he would eat a horned frog if Georgia won the game.
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes on why NBA players dislike Chris Paul

Matt Barnes is one of the more iconic NBA players of his generation both on and off the court. Although he is something of an acquired taste, there is no denying that Barnes is tapped into basketball players’ mentalities in a way few others are. That is part of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Insider: NBA executives 'prepared' for Lakers to trade LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season hoping to erase memories of last year’s disastrous run. It quickly became apparent that would not be happening. L.A. seems on pace to miss the playoffs yet again this season, and the final years of LeBron James’ career are being wasted in regrettable fashion on a nightly basis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"

Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Provides A Monday Carlos Correa Update

The New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa have been in constant contact since late-December, when their destinies crossed on the wake of a failed deal between the player and the San Francisco Giants. Concerns with Correa’s physical are delaying a deal, which likely won’t be for $315 million anymore....
