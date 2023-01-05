ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Reveals Prince William Had Suspicions of King Charles III’s Affair Which ‘Tormented’ Him

By Giovana Gelhoren
 3 days ago
Prince William & Queen Consort Camilla Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Knowing what we know now about King Charles III‘s longtime affair with Queen Consort Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, it’s hard to think that a few members of the royal family were still in the dark about their relationship. In a new excerpt from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, out Jan 10, the royal opened up about what it felt like for him and his brother Prince William to live through it and it’s quite heartbreaking to hear.

“Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him,” Harry wrote, per The Independent. “When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.”

At the time of Diana’s death in 1997, Harry was only 12 years old while William was 15. Though both of them were still very young, it makes sense that William was starting to catch on about what was happening. Charles and Camilla went public with their relationship in 1998 and made their first public appearance together the year after, Brides reported.

According to the outlet, Charles wanted to introduce Camilla to his sons before going public. Harry then compared their introduction to an “injection,” writing, “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Young Harry, however, was mostly concerned about how Camilla would treat him. “I remember wondering if she would be cruel to me,” he wrote, “if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.”

Though their introduction seems more painful that we’d imagined, it appears that eventually the sons established a smooth relationship as Charles began his next chapter with her. Hopefully not a Cinderella story after all!

Spare by Prince Harry $34.30

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

SheKnows

