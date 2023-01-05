Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Raspberry Pi’s New Camera Module 3 is its First to Feature Autofocus
Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 in multiple variants that are higher resolution, feature autofocus and HDR, and that have the ability to capture both visible light and infrared. The original Camera Module was the first official Raspberry Pi accessory launched in 2013. The previously most recent...
petapixel.com
The DJI RS 3 Mini Stuffs Pro-Tier Stabilization into a Compact Package
DJI has announced the RS 3 Mini, an expansion of the RS 3 series of stabilizers that weighs 1.7 pounds but can carry a camera and lens weight of up to 4.4 pounds. The RS 3 Mini uses an “all-in-one” design which DJI boasts is both compact and portable. At only 795 grams (1.7 lbs) in vertical shooting mode, the RS 3 Mini is around 50% lighter than the RS 3 Pro and 40% lighter than the RS 3. DJI says this makes the device much easier to carry and allows it to achieve great results with just one hand.
petapixel.com
Techart’s New Leica M to Nikon Z Adapter Supports Autofocus in Video
Techart has released its second generation Leica M to Nikon Z autofocus adapter that it says has become advanced enough to support full autofocus during video recording. The original Techart Leica M to Nikon Z adapter was launched tow years ago and since then, the company says it has advanced on the idea to make it more viable for both photographers and videographers. The result is the second-generation model that includes what Techart describes as a more robust motor, a sleeker design, and better autofocus performance that is advanced enough to support use while shooting video.
petapixel.com
New Eco-Friendly Film Lab Lets You Pick Which Photos to Print from a Roll
Analogue Wonderland has created what it calls an eco-friendly system that lets photographers select only the shots they want printed from a full roll of film. The company says that it realized photographers are not likely going to want prints of every photo on a roll of film, which means that every time a photographer asks for prints to be mailed along with developed negatives, a large number of those prints will be discarded — Analogue Wonderland estimates between 50% and 80%.
petapixel.com
A Complete Guide to Leica M Lenses
Leica. The name conjures notions of luxury, history, quality, and precision. This especially applies to Leica’s M-mount lenses. While some of Leica’s latest camera bodies like the M11 have gathered praise, the lenses have set the industry gold standard. This article is a complete guide to Leica M...
petapixel.com
A Guide to Camera Lens Features
There’s more to consider than focal length and price when buying a new lens. Lenses come with an assortment of features such as stabilization and weather sealing, plus issues like distortion and bokeh. Here is a guide to help you understand some of the topics and help you make...
Comments / 0