Techart has released its second generation Leica M to Nikon Z autofocus adapter that it says has become advanced enough to support full autofocus during video recording. The original Techart Leica M to Nikon Z adapter was launched tow years ago and since then, the company says it has advanced on the idea to make it more viable for both photographers and videographers. The result is the second-generation model that includes what Techart describes as a more robust motor, a sleeker design, and better autofocus performance that is advanced enough to support use while shooting video.

23 HOURS AGO