I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
Owensboro is fortunate to have many wonderful shelters to help those in need. While they are always willing to help it takes great support from the community to provide. The holidays often bring an abundance of folks wanting to volunteer and provide meals and other items. However, these shelters truly need help all year long since they keep their doors open 365 days a year.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the annual Cuties for a Cure Pageant for St. Jude will take place in person and we're currently recruiting cuties to work the runway. Attire for the 2023 pageant, by the way, is Valentine's Day or Sunday Best!. Michelle Vincent, who's...
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Most people expect a rummage or yard sale to take place in the warmer months of the year right? Well, we've found a local church that's hosting a Winter Rummage Sale. FYI: WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A RUMMAGE OR A YARD SALE?. In case you didn't know and I...
Tell City, Indiana native Luke Hilgenhold has had a very busy couple of years. Since graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, he has been on the road with a couple of country music artists. In 2023, he'll be out on the road again and serving as a Tour Manager!. It...
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
As you likely know, Old Dominion is bringing their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville later this month. The tour rolls into town on Thursday, January 19th and some great tickets for that show are still available. FRANK RAY. GREYLAN JAMES. KASSI ASHTON. The concert...
I'm pretty sure I think the same thing every time I'm out in the Highway 54 area. I see Menard's, Meijer, Academy Sports, Walmart, Kohl's, Don Moore, and everything else that's made the east side Owensboro's busiest, and I just KNOW that anyone who moved away from here 20 years ago would recognize the place if they returned for the first time today.
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
Everyone loves to start the new year encouraged and empowered right?! Ladies, one's for you-Project You Women's Conference is happening in January and you're invited. Project YOU was founded by Jennifer Keller of Owensboro. It was created by the Red Bird Press;. Red Bird Press is a company created in...
If you ever have the chance to talk with one of the participants of Aurora's 48 Hours in the Life Experience, ask them what major resources we lack for the homeless community. There is a very good chance they will tell you about the lack of shelter, services, and programs for women and children.
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
