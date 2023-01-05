ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
WBKR

Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store

I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Shelters Have Needs Lists & You Can Help Fill Them

Owensboro is fortunate to have many wonderful shelters to help those in need. While they are always willing to help it takes great support from the community to provide. The holidays often bring an abundance of folks wanting to volunteer and provide meals and other items. However, these shelters truly need help all year long since they keep their doors open 365 days a year.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023

I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
OWENSBORO, KY
