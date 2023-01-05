ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

26-year-old woman who was stabbed in Mohawk incident has died

A 26-year-old woman has died after a stabbing last week in Mohawk. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, law enforcement responded to calls of a stabbing incident at 30 East Main St. a little after 2:30 p.m. Tkeyah LaPlante had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest area and was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
UTICA, NY
OPD searches for woman caller

Jan. 9—The Oneonta Police Department is looking for a woman who called the department Saturday, Jan. 7. According to a media release, the department received a call from an anonymous number at about 9:10 a.m. The female caller said she needed assistance with late term pregnancy and labor. The...
ONEONTA, NY

