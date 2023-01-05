Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
Federal, state charges filed against El Paso man accused of aiming gun at migrants
El Paso police have identified a man accused of pointing a gun at migrants outside Sacred Hearth Church on News Year's Eve in South El Paso.
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
Police continue heightened presence around shelter, arrest man for drug possession
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old man from Venezuela was arrested Sunday morning near Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso and charged with drug possession, El Paso police announced. Yovani Jose Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a third-degree felony. Police said some migrants approached officers in […]
cbs4local.com
2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
cbs4local.com
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
Investigators: Man accused of arson had fought with mother before starting fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of starting a fire in a Lower Valley apartment on New Year’s Day had been arguing with his mother and he threatened to burn “everything down,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Moctezuma Arredono, 28, was arrested and charged with arson after a joint agency investigation […]
One person injured in shooting in Las Cruces
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
Migrants at El Paso church arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers
Video shows a man praying over migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso as Customs and Border Protection officers make arrests on January 3.Jan. 7, 2023.
Man arrested, charged with arson in Lower Valley apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 1, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., El Paso Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the 600 block of N. Carolina St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley. The El Paso Fire Department contained the fire to the 2nd floor and prevented it from extending to the […]
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
El Paso Police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
2 dead, 8 others injured in rollover crash that’s linked to human smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people died and eight others were injured after a rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on Sunday night. Border Patrol agents say the vehicle was involved in a human smuggling operation. Emergency crews responded near mile marker 6 on Pete Domenici Highway at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, […]
KGUN 9
Caught on camera: Border Patrol agent slams migrant down to ground
EL PASO, Texas — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was caught on camera slamming a migrant down to the ground. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) investigators say it all began when the migrant went outside for a smoke break. This was outside of an opportunity center for those experiencing homelessness.
