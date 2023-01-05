Read full article on original website
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 1-9-23
The Lakers (19-21) face the Nuggets (26-13) on Monday evening in Denver for their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Lakers having won two of three. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
NBA
Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in five days, the Cavs will square off with the Phoenix Suns. This time, it comes it Arizona. Cleveland topped the Suns by two in a low scoring affair on Wednesday night in Cleveland. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.09.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM BOSTON: Bulls (19-21, 8-12 on the road). at Boston: (28-12, 15-5 at home). 6:30 CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:15 CT pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan: 26 ppg. Boston: Tatum: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Report: Stephen Curry (shoulder) slated to start vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will start against the Phoenix Suns after missing the past 11 games with a shoulder injury. Initially injured on Dec. 14, Curry was originally scheduled to miss “a few weeks” after experiencing a left shoulder subluxation during Golden State’s loss at Indiana last month. The Warriors went 6-5 in his absence.
NBA
76ers Visit Detroit for Sunday Matinee | Gameday Report 39/82
The 76ers (23-15) will visit the Detroit Pistons (11-31) Sunday, marking the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The third and final matchup will come Tuesday, as the Pistons visit the Sixers for the second half of the home-and-home set. The Sixers took their first meeting...
NBA
Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston
New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Sunday Afternoon Hoops As Trail Blazers Face Raptors North Of The Border
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (19-19) at TORONTO RAPTORS (16-23) Jan. 8, 2023 — Scotiabank Arena — 12:30 pm PST. Portland and Toronto will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Toronto on Jan. 6. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season...
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Tues., Jan. 10
Tuesday brings a seven-game slate in the NBA that is filled with injuries. The Heat will take on the Thunder in Miami, but the statuses of both Bam Adebayo (hand) and Tyler Herro (knee) are uncertain. The Suns have a tough matchup on the road against the Warriors, which will be made even more difficult with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out. Finally, Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Clippers. Let’s try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Clippers Marcus Morris, Sr. Fined
NEW YORK, January 9, 2023 – LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss...
NBA
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
