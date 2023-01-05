ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hilton Timeshare Vacation Package Deals: $299 for 4 Night Stay + 150,000 HH Points (7 Destinations Available) [Expires January 10]

By Grant
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Why Hotels’ Posted Maximum Room Rates Are So High

You’ve checked in to your hotel and your room is ready. Before you unpack (does your room have a dresser? If not, here’s why), you decide to get a lay of the land. You know your hotel hasn’t been reported for bed bugs because you checked, but you look at all the places where they tend to hide, just in case.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

What Do Award Booking Services Provide & Who Should Use Them?

When it comes to airline frequent flyer programs, earning points is the easy part. Redeeming those points for free travel (or mostly free travel) is the difficult part. Not only do you have to find award space, but you also have to use the right program to book your travel or risk paying more than you have to.
BoardingArea

The 2 U.S. Airplane Boneyards Open To The Public

Plane enthusiasts are a special breed. Like any person who is especially interested in a particular topic, plane enthusiasts can tell you the minutia about aviation. They don’t need a blog post to tell you how to know the difference between an Airbus and a Boeing, because they already know. They’re also very aware about what Delta’s “Preferred Seats” are and if you should pay extra to sit in them. They even know why plane windows are round, what all the different-colored lights are on the outside of a plane, and why we only board planes from the left side.
ARIZONA STATE
BoardingArea

Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic

The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
BoardingArea

Why Did American Airlines Cancel Miami – Tel Aviv Route?

There’s mystery surrounding the unexpected cancellation of service between Miami and Tel Aviv on American Airlines, but I have a theory: too much competition as American Airlines continues to struggle with a widebody aircraft shortage. American Airlines Cancels Miami – Tel Aviv Route After Moving It From 4X Weekly...
MIAMI, FL
BoardingArea

Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Upcoming Changes March 2023 (New 2x Earning Categories + 10% Relationship Bonus)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

Iberia RT Booked: Adios Puerto Rico, Hola España

Oh no, another Trip Report is on the way. This one is called Adios Puerto Rico, Hola Espana. For those who don’t read and reread TPOL faithfully like a Seinfeld enthusiast, here’s why this is exciting. Last year, I decided that in addition to my crazy jaunts around the globe, I would also take up residency in a pre-selected, first-world big city for four months out of the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). The initial destination was supposed to be Dubai where I could commute to the World Cup. Although I went to Doha (see Coupe du Monde Trip Report), the fly-in/fly-out model was unfeasible due to plane ticket/hotel prices (see Housing World Cup Qatar: Adventurous or Fyre Fest?).
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

Hooray! Hyatt Correctly Posts Charge To Account (Update)

I wasn’t expecting anything to come from my post about Hyatt and how their hotels consistently are uneducated about the “Food, Spa & More” benefit. As it turned out, I’m not the only one to discover this problem, as several readers commented about the same issue when dining at Hyatt hotels as a non-guest.
BoardingArea

Marriott Elites Soft Landing, Hyatt Globalists Back To 2019 Levels

Hotel chains suffered during the pandemic to secure and maintain elites. With travel roaring back, Hyatt is back to pre-pandemic levels while Marriott appears to struggle. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

215K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy