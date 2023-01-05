(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO