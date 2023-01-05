Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
Georgia CIO Appoints Information Security Veteran as CISO
Earlier today, Georgia CIO Shawnzia Thomas appointed long-time IT professional Steve Hodges as the state’s chief information security officer. Before Hodges took on the role, the state’s deputy chief information security officer, Michael Davis, held the position in an interim capacity after former state CISO David Allen stepped down last October.
Government Technology
Update on Damage to two Electrical Substations in Washington State
It makes me very proud to say that the two men who damaged electrical substations in Washington State hail from the city where I live. Way to put us on the map boys!!. There is this story, Men attacked Washington state power substations to break into business, authorities say. They...
Government Technology
California Readying New State Budget
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. High winds, rising waters and downed power lines notwithstanding, one of the year’s most significant financial events for...
Government Technology
Report Predicts Michigan Will Lead EV Battery Manufacturing
(TNS) — Michigan is protective over its automotive legacy — so much so that it laid down $2 billion in taxpayer money to assure the state would be part of the electrification of the car industry. Last year the state won big multi-billion-dollar projects for electric vehicle manufacturing...
Government Technology
Tech Insiders Offer Views of What’s Ahead in Gov Tech
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With the dawn of a new year, and the expected release this week of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024...
Government Technology
School Shooting Tracker
I don’t know what the gun laws of Virginia are, but I would think the parents of a six-year-old are in trouble. In this case, the availability of a weapon might have been the issue, along with the “culture” of the family. It feels like a new low point in school shootings.
Government Technology
Calif. Flooding Prompts Federal Emergency Declaration
(TNS) - President Biden declared a state of emergency as forecasters warned wicked weather in California could lead to more dangerous flooding. The emergency declaration covers more than a dozen counties, including Los Angeles, Sacramento and Santa Clara. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management...
Government Technology
Opinion: Pennsylvania Should Pass EV Bill for Revenue, Future
(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.
Government Technology
Oregon Insurer Data Breach May Have Exposed Personal Info
(TNS) — Oregon workers compensation insurer SAIF Corp. suffered a data breach last fall that may have exposed some policyholders’ Social Security numbers and medical information. Much of the information was at least two decades old, according to the organization, but some who filed claims in September and October may have had medical information compromised.
Comments / 0