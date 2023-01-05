ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FAA To Collaborate With Korea on Regulating Advanced Air Mobility

The FAA's planned regulations would affect aircraft like this Vertical Aerospace VX4 eVTOL. [Credit: Shutterstock]. The FAA said it entered an agreement with the Korea Office of Civil Aviation under which the agencies will collaborate on the development and operations of advanced air mobility aircraft. Under a declaration of cooperation,...

