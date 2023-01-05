ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nodq.com

Details on why Charlotte Flair took an extended leave of absence from WWE in 2022

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Ric Flair talked about why his daughter Charlotte took an extended leave of absence from WWE following the 2022 Wrestlemania Backlash match against Ronda Rousey…. “The arm thing with Ronda and she got hit in the mouth in that...
nodq.com

Details regarding what Triple H offered Saraya prior to her signing with AEW

During an interview with The UK Metro, Saraya talked about what Triple H had offered her for a WWE return and why she ultimately decided to sign with AEW…. “Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!’ I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic. He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’ He was very open about any ideas that I had.”
nodq.com

MR. TITO: Vince McMahon Returns to WWE Board, Will He Sell?, What About Stephanie and Triple H?, More

First and foremost, THANK YOU for the support seen on my last column entitled Vince McMahon Wants a WWE Return & Possibly to Sell the Company… For Profit or Revenge?. What I attempted to do was make a one-stop analysis of the Vince McMahon events that was quickly produced as the news was breaking that evening. I have worked for several corporations and an am quite familiar with merger & acquisition stuff. In addition, I have studied the WWE’s financials and proxy statements for years to somewhat understand their corporate structure.
nodq.com

Rift: The 1993 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10

The Fish He literally cried to the mods about getting bullied TK Elite. WWE Hall of Famer believes that CM Punk was "overhyped" and predicts an AEW contract buyout - NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW Coverage · January 9, 2023. Kosher Konnection Eric Bischoff averaged 5 million viewers a week...
nodq.com

MR. TITO: Top 10 Potential Buyers of the WWE (which Vince McMahon MUST Approve)

I had a reader request for this column… From a few wrestling websites, there was a list of “potential WWE buyers” floating around and even AEW wrestler MJF jokingly had that list on a Tweet that said “I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love”. Given that for the past few days, I have been discussing Vince McMahon‘s return, how it changes the WWE as a corporation, and the financial implications, this felt like a good sequel to my other 2 Vince McMahon columns which you can read on NoDQ or click the links below to catch up:
nodq.com

WWE Hall of Famer believes that CM Punk was “overhyped” and predicts an AEW contract buyout

During the Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on CM Punk’s run in AEW and predicted a contract buyout…. “Part of me jokes around about busting Philip’s (CM Punk) balls because I just I’m not impressed with him. I think he was overhyped and when I say that, look, I understand he came to AEW with a massive amount of mystique and there was a buildup and he did a good job of maintaining that mystique. But, he lost me in his first promo. I mean he showed his ass in such a obvious way to me in his very first promo when he went out there and buried Hulk Hogan. Now, I’m not saying that because I’m friends of Hulk Hogan, I’m saying that because Philip has never worked with Hulk Hogan.
nodq.com

WWE reportedly interested in signing two NJPW wrestlers

According to Fightful Select, WWE has expressed interest in signing NJPW stars Tama Tonga and his brother Hikuleo. Despite recently winning the NEVER Openweight title, NJPW sources claimed to Fightful that Tonga’s NJPW contract is up in a matter of weeks. Fightful was told that “the interest in possibly bringing in Tonga isn’t new, word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.”
nodq.com

WWE makes announcement regarding Wrestlemania 39 ticket sales

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium Surpasses WrestleMania 32 as. Best-Seller in Company History, Nearly Three Months Prior to Event. STAMFORD, Conn., January 9, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39), which will originate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles across two nights, broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
nodq.com

WWE star wants to have a match against Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 39 PLE

During an interview with TVInsider.com, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller was asked about a possible opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 39 and here was his response…. “There are a lot of options. I’m going to say, Logan Paul. I got to work with him a little bit. Me and Shawn [Michaels] got to work with him a bit before his fight with Roman Reigns. So many people are saying nice things about him when he has had two-and-a-half matches. I do this every day. Turn up every day, and then I’ll consider you a real wrestler. I’d love to expose that dude on the biggest stage of them all.”
nodq.com

Wrestling veteran hopeful that the Ronda Rousey “experiment” in WWE has ended

As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. During his podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette commented on the title change…
nodq.com

Paul Wight gives his thoughts on Mercedes Mone possibly joining AEW

While speaking to TMZ.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) possibly joining AEW…. “I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company. She’s a star and has an incredible fan following. Any company would be glad to have her. For a long time, everyone got spoiled because there was one company to work for. Now there are multiple viable companies again to work for. It gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the deals they want to make. It gives a chance for someone stagnant in one company to reinvent themselves.”
nodq.com

News regarding Johnny Gargano’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE

During the January 9th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, commentator Kevin Patrick revealed that Johnny Gargano suffered a “grade two AC sprain” and was unable to compete. Gargano confirmed the injury via Twitter and revealed that he was hurt during the December 30th 2022 live event in Toronto. Gargano added that he wants to be part of the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match…
nodq.com

Sting says that current wrestlers are “trying too hard with gimmicks and one-liners”

During an interview with TheRinger.com, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting commented on the current generation of wrestlers…. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]. They’re trying too hard with gimmicks and one-liners and taglines and they’re jumping into it too early to let it all sort of evolve organically and see where that leads. As long as you’re not dogging it in the ring and wrestling fans see that you’re out there, balls to the walls, they’re going to appreciate that. And over time, it will elevate you. So as a matter of fact, on that, losing a match, losing match after match after match … losing done right elevates, in my opinion. One thing that I learned how to do is I learned how to lose. I learned how to lose in such a way that by the time the match was over, I was elevated. I always tried to put out so much effort during the match that when I did lose, wrestling fans might think it was a horrible thing.”

