Read full article on original website
Related
I Pick at My Skin When I’m Stressed—Here’s How to Undo The Damage, According to Derms
Confession: I’m a recovering skin picker. It’s bad, I know—any dermatologist will tell you that picking your skin is a major skin health no-no, but when I’m really stressed out, I just can’t help myself. My hands will almost always end up on my forehead, feeling around for even the smallest bump or blemish to squeeze into oblivion. And in the event that there’s an actual pimple to pick at, it’s never enough to just pop it and walk away. Instead, I’ll pick, squeeze, poke and prod until I’ve turned what would’ve been a minor blemish (gone in a few days tops) into a gnarly wound that’ll be on my face for a week plus. The original tiny spot is now a crater surrounded by swaths of angry, swollen skin. TLDR: stress picking at your face never ends well, but it happens.
If You’re New to the Gym, These Are the 7 Best Machines To Get Started With, According to a Trainer
Starting a gym routine can be intimidating, especially if you can’t afford personal training or have little experience working out. Everyone else might seem to know what they’re doing, which machines to go to, how to use them, and how much time to spend on them. But when you're a newbie, where do you begin?
Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It
Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
5 Seriously Cool Features on Samsung Galaxy Watch5 That Make It a Perfect Fit for Fitness Newbies
POV: You’ve set an intention to move more this year. But while making a commitment to yourself is a great place to start (congrats, by the way!), a new routine can feel intimidating, fitness newbie or not. So... now what?. You could hire a coach, you could start an...
This ‘Cushion-Coating’ Retinol Hand Cream Sold Out Twice Already—But It’s Finally Back
I'd say, "'tis the season for hand cream," given the cold, dry winter weather—but 'tis *always* the season for hand cream. Since our hands are so exposed to the elements year-round, it's really important to protect and nourish them. The skin on our hands is especially delicate, and doesn't produce as much oil as the rest of our body does.
This Moisturizing Cream Is Like a Humidifier for Your Body (and It’s Been Saving My Skin This Winter)
While it’s usually the most neglected part of my routine, I simply can’t afford to skip moisturizing my body in the colder months. The frosty frigid air does a number on my body skin, leaving it feeling tight, scaly and desperate for humidity. A humidifier helps account for the lack of moisture, of course, but let me put you onto a body moisturizer that brings the hydrating effects of humidity straight to your skin. Meet the Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream ($54).
I Ran in the New Adidas Adizero SL for a Month—They’re So Comfortable and Fast, They Make Your Runs Fly By
Adidas’ latest running shoe comes with a superhero cape on the back. Or, at least that’s how I like to think of it. A tiny triangular piece of fabric, Adidas officially calls it a “heel blinker.” For the life of me, I can’t figure out any functional purpose it could possibly serve. But in my mind, it helps me go fast—which comes fairly easily in these kicks.
3 Ways Tech Can Actually Help You Meet—and Maintain—Your Wellness Goals This Year
Technology is everywhere. You know it, we know it. It’s undeniably a part of our everyday lives. You’re even reading this right now on some sort of technology (techception). But, when you think of wellness, self-care technology is not likely the first thing that pops into your head....
Meet The $28 Mascara That Doubles As a Serum To Lengthen and Strengthen My Lashes
When it comes to celeb-owned beauty brands, I really thought I had seen and tested enough. From luxe fragrances and skin-care goodies to fancy blushes and makeup kits, the market is admittedly pretty saturated with the creations of Hollywood’s elite. So when I found myself going back to this specific, celeb-formulated mascara, I made a note to myself. This stuff wasn't just hyped because it got the celeb stamp of approval—it was hyped because it's really impressive.
‘First In, First Out’ Is the Simple Chef Storage Technique That’ll Save You from Wasting So Much Food (and Money)
There’s always something new to be learned in the kitchen. And who better to aid in our ongoing mastery than those who make a living cooking up delicious meals while keeping the environment in mind? Honing cooking skills requires attention to taste and aesthetics, of course, but it’s important to learn how to cook not only with gusto, but with intention.
8 Activewear Investment Pieces From Saks That Will Be the Most Stylish Workout Clothes You Own
You pull your new favorite leggings out of the wash, and that’s when you spot it: the dreaded pilling. Will it prevent you from continuing to wear them? Probably not. But is it frustrating to see something you paid good money for deteriorate after just a few washes? Definitely.
‘I’m a Chef, and These Are the 4 Pieces of Cookware Every Kitchen Should Be Stocked With’
Sure, you shared your holiday wishlist with your loved ones to spare them the pressure of trying to buy you something you’ll actually like, but let's be honest: There’s always an item or two that slips through the cracks anyway. Fortunately for us, several retailers are still offering great deals on some of the items we wanted most last month—which means now is a great time to finally fill your kitchen with the last few items you were eyeing to start your new year cooking routine off right.
‘I’m a Ceramicist, and This Is My Exact Routine for Restoring Moisture in My Dry, Clay-Covered Hands’
Winter weather does frightful things to skin, often causing it to dry out and become prone to cracking, flaking, itching, and more—but that's actually not the reason why I have dry hands this season. Sure, dry heat and icy temps contribute to my mitt's lack of moisture, however, they’re merely a supporting act in the hydration heist that occurs on a daily basis.
I Tested Over a Dozen Liquid Eyeliners, and This One From the Drugstore Has Them All Beat
If beauty history has taught us anything, it’s that makeup trends come and go, but winged liner is forever. Despite this, liquid eyeliner remains, in my opinion, one of the trickiest makeup products to master. I myself have been wearing winged liner off and on since I was in the seventh grade (humble brag), and I still hold my breath in anxiety every time I apply it. And sure, my questionable cat-eye technique could definitely take some of the blame, but the liquid eyeliners you’re using can really make or break the experience.
This Tinted ‘Skin Wear’ Combines Your Serums, SPF, and Foundation Into a Single 5-Second Step
There are mornings when a beauty magic wand would work wonders. With just a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, your could have your skin-care and complexion routine would be complete. Although no such wand exists, the Daybird Tinted Skincare comes in close. The product combines your serums, SPF, and foundation into one quick yet comprehensive step.
17 Best National Healthy Meal Delivery Services That Are a Must-Try This Year
What’s for dinner? It’s a perennial question. For some, it’s an excuse to dig into the newest cookbooks or blogs for inspiration. But for those of us who hate grocery shopping, don’t feel comfortable with our cooking skills, or have zero time to plan (let alone cook!), the question causes a fair bit of anxiety and stress. Enter the national, healthy meal delivery services that we're about to suggest.
The ‘Retin-Alt’ Boom Is Here To Manage Acne and Smooth Fine Lines Without Irritating Your Skin
Retinoids are the bread and butter of skin care. Dermatologists will never stop recommending them for everything from managing acne to smoothing fine lines. But depending on the type of retinoid (retinol, adapalene, tretinoin—the list goes on) and the state of your skin, it might be too much. And if you're pregnant or nursing, they're totally off-limits.
How Does Working Out on a StairMaster vs. an Incline Treadmill Compare?
On a recent trip to Los Angeles, I got a chance to try my first bootcamp class that used a StairMaster instead of a treadmill for its cardio component. I'd bought an intro pack to Bünda (pronounced boon-duh), a group fitness studio that combines weight lifting and step climbing. After only a few minutes on the machine, I could already feel my cardiorespiratory system kicking into higher gear—even though we weren't moving fast. I was winded and a pool of sweat started to form inside my sports bra, behind which my heart was beating right in time to the high BPM playlist bumping through the speakers.
100 deaths now linked to Fisher-Price baby sleepers that were recalled in 2019, CPSC says
The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was originally recalled in April 2019, following reports of infants deaths. Fisher-Price reannounced the recall on Monday.
These Viral ‘Snoga Pants’ Are the Sculpting Snow Leggings We’ve All Been Waiting for—Get ‘Em Before They Sell Out
My toxic trait is being easily persuaded to buy things on the internet. TikTok and Instagram are my kryptonite and have heavily influenced my recent buying decisions, including a trendy Acne Studios scarf dupe (you know the one) and Maison Francis' luxurious, gold-infused body oil that smells just like its signature scent.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0