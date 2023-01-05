ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California AG Bonta warns consumers to watch for storm-related price gouging

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITWef_0k4n3tBG00

Team Coverage: Atmospheric river storm brings flooding, mudslides, damaging winds across Bay Area 10:08

SACRAMENTO – As multiple winter storms pound California with heavy amounts of rain and snow, along with damaging winds, Attorney General Rob Bonta alerted consumers to watch for illegal price gouging.

In a statement Thursday, Bonta reminded Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency ahead of a major atmospheric river storm that arrived in the Bay Area and Northern California on Wednesday.

Additional rounds of wet weather are expected Thursday and in the coming days across the state.

"As the state endures road closures, power outages, and other potential impacts, it's important that Californians take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families. It's also important that businesses not take advantage of the current demand for essential supplies," Bonta said. "With the Governor's declaration of a state of emergency, price gouging protections are in full effect."

Businesses prohibited from gouging include sellers of food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials and gasoline. The law also applies to businesses offering repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup, hotels and rental housing, along with certain transportation services and freight and storage services.

According to Bonta's office, state law generally prohibits a seller charging a price that exceeds by more than 10% before a state or local emergency declaration. For items that a seller began selling after the emergency declaration takes effect, the law generally prohibits charging a price exceeding the seller's cost of the item by more than 50%.

Exceptions apply, such as when the price of labor, goods or materials has increased for the business.

Violators are subject to prosecution that can result in one year in county jail and / or a fine of up to $10,000. Businesses can also face civil penalties.

Bonta said anyone who may have been a victim of price gouging is asked to contact local authorities or to file a report with the Attorney General's Office at https://oag.ca.gov/report .

Comments / 3

Related
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Biden approves Newsom's request for federal disaster aid

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another damaging atmospheric river rolled through the San Francisco Bay Area, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for federal disaster aid.Biden's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the series of severe storms.The counties covered by the emergency declaration include El Dorado, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Ventura.Newsom said 12 people have lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days."Just be cautious over the course of the next week, particularly the next day or two or so," Newsom said during a briefing with California officials outlining the state's storm preparations.During a winter storm update, Newsom said to expect the worst of the storm and "very intense weather" in the next 48 hours."Don't test fate," Newsom said during the Sunday update. "Just a foot of water and your car's floating, you know, half a foot of water and you're off your feet."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Extreme winds batter Northern California; gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in some places

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photos: Overnight atmospheric river triggers widespread flooding across South Bay

A man wades through a flooded street in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood of Aptos, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The closed Summit Road is blocked as emergency personnel are deployed in the area in Santa Clara County, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, shuttering schools, toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands without power. A boarded up house during storms on Beach Drive in Aptos, Calif., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A cleaning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade

Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24% of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state to...
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sierra blanketed with heavy, wet snow; Winter storm, avalanche warnings

TRUCKEE -- Heavy snow, strong winds, and a mixture of heavy wet snow and lower elevation flooding were expected in the Sierra Monday, impacting travel through the region.The National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 4 a.m. Wednesday with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, and accumulations of 2 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts were expected up to 50 mph and gusts in excess of 130 mph at times on exposed ridges.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaThe Sierra Avalanche Center...
CBS San Francisco

Slide may block Highway 1 between Big Sur, SLO for weeks, possibly months

MONTEREY COUNTY – Caltrans maintenance and engineering teams completed initial assessments of state Highway 1 along the Central Coast after the atmospheric river events during the last two days.Due to the latest storm, a slide occurred on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County, approximately one mile south of Ragged Point. The slide will likely result in the closure of Highway 1 at this location for several weeks to months depending on the weather. This location is referred to as Polar Star.As a result, Ragged Point is effectively cut off from access from the south due to the Polar Star...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Gavin Newsom launches 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicked off his second and final term on Friday by contrasting his leadership of the nation's largest Democratic stronghold with that of Republican leaders he branded as "small men in big offices.""California has been freedom's force multiplier, protecting liberty from a rising tide of oppression taking root in statehouses -- weakness, masquerading as strength," Newsom said as he stood in front of the state Capitol.Though he didn't name names, his targets were obvious. Newsom chose Jan. 6 for his inaugural ceremonies to mark the second anniversary of the violent attack by Trump supporters on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Hawaii's Kilauea erupting again, U.S. Geological Survey says

Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit caldera, the agency said.Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Thursday, "lava is confined to the crater. No communities are threatened."Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time.Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, an indication that the volcano might erupt.
HAWAII STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy