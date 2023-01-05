ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Illinois Business Journal

New 55-plus active living resort community expands in Shiloh

Construction has begun on The Oasis at Hartman Lakes which will be home to a 34-acre 55+ active living resort-style private residential rental community at the corner of Hartman Lane and Frank Scott Parkway in Shiloh, Ill. The Oasis will be a four-story 116-unit luxury one- and two-bedroom interior corridor...
SHILOH, IL
FOX2Now

Places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Madison County, IL using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
St. Louis American

World Wide Technology to hire hundreds Saturday at Edwardsville Job Fair

World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the region’s fastest growing technology companies, will be hiring hundreds at an upcoming job fair at its North American Integration Center located in Edwardsville, Illinois. Job Seekers will have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s Talent Acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Plans to tax recreational marijuana in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawmakers from St. Charles County to St. Louis are scrambling to get measures on the ballot to tax the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. That’s one of the provisions in Amendment 3 that legalized those cannabis sales. Elliott Davis talked to both officials and people from the industry about the new […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Eagle Ice Festival 2023

With events spanning across the river bend, the annual Alton Eagle Ice Festival offered events at Flock Food Truck Park, The National Great Rivers Center, and The Hartford Confluence Tower along with bird watching tours all along the Mississippi River.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse opening new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Missouri — Local barbecue restaurant chain Sugarfire Smokehouse is opening its first location in Arnold. The restaurant, located at 2204 Michigan Ave., opens on Jan. 9. It will be Sugarfire's 8th Missouri location and 14th location overall. The 5,300 square-foot space in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Vacant North City church a total loss after fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4. The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy