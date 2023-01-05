General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us." NFL Network reported Monday that the Titans have requested permission to speak with five outside candidates -- Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Browns, Ian Cunningham of the Bears and Quentin Harris of the Cardinals. The team will also talk with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, per the report. Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills will be granted an interview for the job, according to NFL Network. Head coach Mike Vrabel's job appears to be safe following a 7-10 finish. The Titans used more players on their 53-man roster this season than any other team. With the division and a playoff spot on the line in Week 18, Tennessee started Josh Dobbs, who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ended the Titans' three-year run as division champs. Strunk said the team has an experienced individual working as a consultant as part of the search. The interview process eventually will include Vrabel's input. "We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker," Strunk said. "I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate - that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we're all working together, rowing the same direction." --Field Level Media.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO