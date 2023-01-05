Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff
Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And here's how Hamlin reacted on Twitter after Hines found the right sideline as part of a 96-yard touchdown return on Sunday: "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Hamlin tweeted. Hamlin also reacted on Twitter after tight end Dawson Knox later scored, then made a heart sign with his hands directed toward Hamlin. "I love you too @dawsonknox," he wrote. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Patriots DE Matthew Judon returns to game vs. Bills
New England Patriots defensive end Matthew Judon exited Sunday's game against the host Buffalo Bills early in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. Judon returned to the game later in the quarter. In regard to his injury, Judon appeared to get rolled up on during a 5-yard rush by James Cook. Judon stayed down on the field grabbing at his ankle, and trainers came out to tend to him before he got up and walked gingerly to the sideline. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Judon entered Sunday's contest with 15.5 sacks, tied for third most in the league. He also had notched 57 tackles in 16 games (14 starts). --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) expected to play Sunday
It appears the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking no chances in their quest for the NFC's top seed entering the postseason. With the 13-3 Eagles one win from securing the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference, starting quarterback and potential Most Valuable Player candidate Jalen Hurts is expected to play in his team's home game Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network reported Saturday. Hurts has not played since injuring his throwing shoulder in a Dec. 18 against the Chicago Bears, although he played through the ailment in leading the Eagles to a 25-20 win. But the third-year passer sat out each of Philadelphia's last two games -- both losses with backup Gardner Minshew, at Dallas and home against New Orleans. Hurts worked with the first-team offense in limited fashion in Thursday's practice, and after head coach Nick Sirianni said before Friday's workout that "it's trending in the right direction" for Hurts to return, the team's top QB was again limited Friday and officially deemed questionable. Per NFL Network's report, Hurts threw "extremely well in practice this week" and the team likely hopes to build an early lead in hopes of eventually pulling him later against the Giants, who at 9-6-1 cannot move up or down the NFC standings as the No. 6 seed. Hurts entered Saturday with the NFL's third-highest passer rating (104.6) with 22 touchdown passes and just five interceptions. He also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are tied for second-most in the league. The Giants are also expected to rest several of their starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones. New York elevated Davis Webb off its practice squad on Friday. The Eagles also officially activated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, and veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from injured reserve on Friday. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Lovie Smith in Talks With Texans Over Job Status Concerns
Texans coach Lovie Smith has begun meeting with franchise owner Cal McNair to plead his case for a second year with the team, amid concerns that he may be fired at the end of a likely league-worst season in Houston, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Though no decision...
Clayton News Daily
Ravens rookie Anthony Brown to start at QB
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start on Sunday against the host Cincinnati Bengals, with the team making Tyler Huntley inactive. Huntley started the past four games with Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a lingering injury. NFL Network reported that the Ravens are sitting Huntley to give his shoulder and wrist injuries time to recover for the wild-card round of the playoffs next weekend, just in case Jackson can't return. Veteran Brett Hundley will back up Brown. The Ravens (10-6) have clinched a playoff spot but have something on the line against the Bengals (11-4). Should both the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers win, the NFL will conduct a coin flip to determine whether the Ravens or Bengals will host a wild-card game between the two teams. The NFL owners approved the unique solution because the Bengals won't play a full 17-game season. The game between the Bengals and Bills was canceled on Monday following the serious medical situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field. He continues to recover in a Cincinnati hospital. Brown, 24, played in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Huntley sustained a concussion. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards. As a runner, he carried the ball three times and lost 5 yards. He is an undrafted rookie free agent. He played three seasons at Boston College and then two at Oregon. In 2021, he threw for 2,989 yards, ran for 658 yards and registered a combined 28 touchdowns for the Ducks. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record
Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now has outdone himself at 45 years old. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons nine completions short of the record, and he broke the mark early in the second quarter.
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins down Jets to earn Wild Card spot
Jason Sanders made three field goals to help the host Miami Dolphins return to the playoffs and beat the New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and coupled with Buffalo's win over the New England Patriots secured their first playoff berth since 2016. The Jets (7-10), who were already eliminated entering Sunday's game, lost six consecutive games to finish their season. Sanders' 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6. The Jets had one last chance and tried multiple laterals on their final play. But one of those errant laterals ended up rolling through the end zone for a safety. The Dolphins will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo at a date and time to be determined in the AFC Wild Card Game. It was only the second game with the 11-6 final score in NFL history. The Dolphins labored through the final stretch of the season after losing starter Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25. Miami then lost backup Teddy Bridgewater when he broke his pinkie finger last week in its loss at New England. Rookie Skylar Thompson started Sunday's game with veteran Mike Glennon, whom the Dolphins signed this past week, as his backup. Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards and did not throw a touchdown, but did not throw an interception. Jeff Wilson Jr. (16 carries for 72 yards) and Raheem Mostert (11 carries for 71 yards) led the Dolphins on offense, pacing several drives. Mostert left the game early in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury. The Jets' defense, however, denied the Dolphins the end zone. Joe Flacco, who started for the Jets in place of Mike White (ribs), couldn't get much done either. Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Garrett Wilson caught nine passes for 89 yards to lead the Jets offense. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'
Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Belichick said he would like to be back in 2023 but knows changes are necessary to keep pace in the division. In addition to the Bills, the AFC East produced a wild-card team in the Miami Dolphins. He said the Patriots will "evaluate everything and try to make the best decisions we can to move forward and be competitive, to have a stronger team in the future." Belichick turns 71 in April and said the organization turns the page quickly to fixing what didn't work after missing the playoffs. "That's not our goal," he said Monday. "Robert and I will talk about that, we'll talk about that as a staff, and certainly individual conversations with many of the players as we always do. "All the players. But there are some that are obviously more urgent or will be more timely than others. ... We need to have better results and that's really the bottom line." --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Trail Bucs at Halftime as Desmond Ridder Throws First TD
After a back-and-forth opening frame, the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) face a 17-10 deficit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) at halftime in Sunday's game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers came out of the gates firing, as quarterback Tom Brady led a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, finding tight end Kyle Rudolph...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs blast Raiders, clinch No. 1 seed in AFC
The Kansas City Chiefs repeatedly harassed Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham while their offense built a big lead en route to a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Saturday, clinching the top seed in the AFC playoffs. In the regular-season finale for both teams, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while setting an NFL record for total offense by a quarterback in a single season. The top seed assures Kansas City (14-3) a first-round playoff bye and a home game in the division round. Kansas City's defense made big play after big play in the first half, sacking Stidham four times, one of those leading to a fumble, and intercepting him once. Stidham, making just his second NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr, threw for 219 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. The Raiders (6-11) trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter when they drove 74 yards to the Chiefs' 2-yard line. However, consecutive incompletions by Stidham gave the ball back to the Chiefs on downs. Kansas City then drove 98 yards on 12 plays, capped by Kadarius Toney's 11-yard run for a 21-3 lead with 47 seconds before halftime. On the Raiders' next possession, Stidham fumbled on a sack by Mike Danna, and two plays later, Harrison Butker kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to move the halftime score to 24-3. Las Vegas opened the third quarter with a 13-play drive but had to settle for Daniel Carlson's 38-yard field goal to make it 24-6. Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter for Kansas City, and Stidham found Hunter Renfrow for an 11-yard touchdown with 6:37 to play. Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes and also rushed for 29 yards. In the first half, he surpassed Drew Brees (5,562 in 2011) for the most combined yards rushing and passing in one season. Mahomes finished at 5,608. The Chiefs held the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to 45 yards on 17 carries. Kansas City scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Mahomes' 2-yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon made the score 7-0 just over two minutes into the game. The Raiders moved it to 7-3 on Carlson's 54-yard field goal, but on their next possession, Juan Thornhill picked off Stidham at the Las Vegas 44. The Chiefs needed only three plays to score, capped by Ronald Jones' 2-yard touchdown run. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
At 45, Tom Brady continues to rewrite record book
Tom Brady, who holds every significant quarterback record, broke two NFL records on Sunday in a brief appearance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons. With the Buccaneers already locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, Brady played long enough to establish new standards for most completions (490) and attempts (733) in a regular season. For the game, he completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Blaine Gabbert.
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ Matthew Stafford won’t retire; Sean McVay faces ‘layers’ to decision
While the Los Angeles Rams' young head coach mulls whether to step away from the league, quarterback Matthew Stafford said Monday he has no intention to retire this offseason. Stafford, who will turn 35 next month, is coming off his 14th NFL season, which ended prematurely with a season-ending spinal injury. Stafford was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion in addition to a concussion, but it isn't expected to be a long-term problem for the quarterback that led Los Angeles to last year's Super Bowl title. He also told reporters Monday that whether Sean McVay chooses to step down from his post would have no impact on his own decision. ESPN and The Athletic reported over the weekend that McVay, 36, will take his time deciding whether he wants to return to the Rams in 2023. Los Angeles suffered through an injury-laden title defense and finished 5-12, missing the playoffs. McVay drew interest from networks eyeing him for a color commentary role last year, when he was coming off his first Super Bowl victory and entertained the possibility that he'd walk away. "There's a lot of emotion right after the season," McVay said. "There's a lot of layers to this. There's a lot of people that it does affect that I don't take lightly and want to be mindful of. And so I'm going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect." McVay also said he doesn't "get the sense in the least bit I'm done coaching. It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future." The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Stafford also signed an extension through 2026. McVay is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams (concussion) won’t return vs. Chargers
Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion. Williams, in his eighth NFL season and first with Denver, left the game in the first quarter and was ruled out after being evaluated for a head injury. Williams missed three games earlier this year and finished the season with 44 tackles, including one Sunday. He had one interception and one sack in 2023 and has five picks and eight sacks across 105 games for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), San Francisco 49ers (2017-21) and Broncos. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach
Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting married and the death of his grandfather -- John McVay -- have all worn down McVay, per the report. The Rams signed McVay to an extension before the season, making him under contract through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not released by the club at the time, but McVay is reportedly among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. McVay, 36, is 60-37 with one game left to complete a sixth full season as the Rams' coach. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale
View the original article to see embedded media. The Browns aren’t wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods on Monday morning, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns’ defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his Browns tenure.
Clayton News Daily
Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney to out vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was downgraded to out for Sunday's season finale against the host Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns noted that the move was "not injury related" on Saturday, one day after Clowney was sent home after making critical comments and openly questioning whether Cleveland put him in position to succeed. Clowney, 29, told Cleveland.com it has become apparent the Browns have "their own guys, and I ain't one of them, so it's time for me to get my exit slip." The comments, published Thursday, pointed to the Browns focusing gameplans around defensive end Myles Garrett, who has 15 sacks and is one of the leading candidates for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Clowney felt he wasn't getting ample support from coaches, he said, adding he was "95 percent sure I won't be back." "I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney said. "(It can't) just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody." Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has signed a one-year deal each of the past four offseasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has never reached 10 sacks in a single season since entering the league with the Houston Texans in 2014. Also on Saturday, the Browns elevated rookie linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara from the practice squad. --Field Level Media.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Coach Dean Pees Retires; What's Next?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new defensive coordinator. According to NFL Network, defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring and will not return to coordinate the Falcons defense in 2023. Pees, 73, has already retired from coaching twice before. The veteran coordinator last left the coaching world after the...
Clayton News Daily
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel
General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us." NFL Network reported Monday that the Titans have requested permission to speak with five outside candidates -- Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Browns, Ian Cunningham of the Bears and Quentin Harris of the Cardinals. The team will also talk with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, per the report. Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills will be granted an interview for the job, according to NFL Network. Head coach Mike Vrabel's job appears to be safe following a 7-10 finish. The Titans used more players on their 53-man roster this season than any other team. With the division and a playoff spot on the line in Week 18, Tennessee started Josh Dobbs, who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ended the Titans' three-year run as division champs. Strunk said the team has an experienced individual working as a consultant as part of the search. The interview process eventually will include Vrabel's input. "We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker," Strunk said. "I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate - that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we're all working together, rowing the same direction." --Field Level Media.
Comments / 0