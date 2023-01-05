Read full article on original website
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Kansas man finds live grenade in garage
A man in Hoisington found a live grenade in his garage Wednesday morning.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
