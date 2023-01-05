ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Celebrate Sean Paul’s 50th Birthday With These Iconic Songs

Sean Paul turns the big 5-0 today, Sunday, Jan. 8, and the dancehall artist always has a few party tracks that make it on everyone’s playlist! Paul won his first Grammy award for "Best Reggae Album" (Dutty Rock) back in 2003 and was also nominated for "Best New Artist" that same year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy