BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
BET
Celebrate Sean Paul’s 50th Birthday With These Iconic Songs
Sean Paul turns the big 5-0 today, Sunday, Jan. 8, and the dancehall artist always has a few party tracks that make it on everyone’s playlist! Paul won his first Grammy award for "Best Reggae Album" (Dutty Rock) back in 2003 and was also nominated for "Best New Artist" that same year.
BET
Soulja Boy Puts Hip-Hop Community On Blast For Lack Of Support For Megan Thee Stallion
Soulja Boy is letting everyone know his opinion on how those in the Hip Hop world aren’t defending Megan Thee Stallion even after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her in July 2020. Taking to his Instagram Live, the Chicago-born rapper relayed his anger over the situation and...
BET
Cookiee Kawaii On The Reemergence Of Jersey Club And The Culture That Helped Birth Its Viral Popularity
If you’ve ever been a passing user of TikTok over the past few years it’s been hard to escape the infectious kick pattern used at the base of many songs that have gone viral on the social media app and the dancing trends and challenges resulting from them.
