Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel
General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us." NFL Network reported Monday that the Titans have requested permission to speak with five outside candidates -- Adam Peters and Ran Carthon of the 49ers, Glenn Cook of the Browns, Ian Cunningham of the Bears and Quentin Harris of the Cardinals. The team will also talk with top in-house candidates Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort, per the report. Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills will be granted an interview for the job, according to NFL Network. Head coach Mike Vrabel's job appears to be safe following a 7-10 finish. The Titans used more players on their 53-man roster this season than any other team. With the division and a playoff spot on the line in Week 18, Tennessee started Josh Dobbs, who was signed off the Detroit Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars ended the Titans' three-year run as division champs. Strunk said the team has an experienced individual working as a consultant as part of the search. The interview process eventually will include Vrabel's input. "We want someone who is an exceptional talent evaluator, exceptional at roster building, and someone who is an excellent decision-maker," Strunk said. "I also want someone who is a collaborator, someone who is able to find and build consensus to get to the best answers for the team, someone who is open to innovation and evaluating talent beyond the traditional avenues. Just really a talented person in all areas. But more than anything I want someone that can collaborate - that is super important to me, being able to find this person who can collaborate so we're all working together, rowing the same direction." --Field Level Media.
Albany Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
Albany Herald
Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency
After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
Albany Herald
MMQB Week 18: Emotional Bills Win, Eagles Gets Jalen Hurts Back
Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 18, plus more from our staff.
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons bring momentum of two-game winning streak into offseason
If the Atlanta Falcons’ performance over their final two football games carries over into next year, then a second straight 7-10 season that ends with them picking eighth overall in the draft might be worth it. While the Falcons’ record is identical to last year’s mark, that’s where the...
Poll: Will the Dolphins beat the Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs?
The Dolphins are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season but they will face a tough test on Sunday. As the AFC’s No. 7 seed, Miami will play No. 2 seed Buffalo in Orchard Park, New York. It’s the third meeting for the division rivals who split their two regular-season games.
LeBron James talks his child, Abdul-Jabaar’s record in ESPN interview
An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced.
