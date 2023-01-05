Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Groups seek probe of NY-NJ whale deaths amid wind power prep
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Environmental groups and opponents of offshore wind energy want a federal investigation into the deaths of six whales that have washed ashore in New Jersey and New York in little over a month. They suspect the deaths are related to ocean-floor site preparation work underway by the offshore wind power industry. But a federal environmental agency says humpback whales have been dying at higher-than-usual rates since at least 2016, predating offshore wind activity. Dead whales have been found in Atlantic City, Strathmere and Keansburg in New Jersey, and Rockaway Beach and Amagansett, New York.
kion546.com
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters that Ortiz was detained Monday on a $15,000 bond. A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The singer is not yet required to enter a plea. Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.
kion546.com
Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado
DENVER (KCNC) — A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng...
Comments / 0