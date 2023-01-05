Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
Moncks Corner Police Chief To Step Down
After less than four months on the job, Moncks Corner Police Chief David Brabham, Jr. is resigning, citing medication reasons, according to town officials. The post Moncks Corner Police Chief To Step Down appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
live5news.com
Officers make arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in an October shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead. Markwon Davone Stanley, 19, was arrested Sunday by the North Charleston Police Department while they were investigating a call for service, a release states. Stanley was...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
Deputies investigating after 2 injured in Sangaree shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree community. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Parkway Village Apartments after receiving a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. At least two people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson with […]
Man arrested for burglarizing downtown Family Dollar, spitting at officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a burglary of a Family Dollar in Charleston. CPD officers responded to the store on King Street after a burglary alarm was set off. Police found the front glass door of the building “completely busted out” with pieces of glass […]
Deputies recover drugs, handgun during Colleton Co. traffic stop
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to […]
Police looking to identify man who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the stolen card was used at various businesses in North Charleston, Hanahan, and in the City of Charleston. Details about the crime were not immediately provided. […]
98online.com
Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Catfishing Scheme Involving Her Daughter
(From LocalToday) A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of involvement in an elaborate catfishing harassment campaign targeting two teenagers — one of them her daughter — has been charged with five felonies, including one that accused her of: attempting to accuse another student. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was charged...
