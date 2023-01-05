LIMA,OH (WLIO) - If you have a fitness goal for 2023, the Lima YMCA could have a class to help get you there. After taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, the Y brought back their Fitness Fun Day. Members and non-members could come in Saturday morning and take part in eight different 30-minute sample classes. If you like the stretching that goes along with yoga, or building your core, or if you like to get your heart pumping with Zumba, there is a class for everyone to take. Plus, working out is much more fun with a friend.

