St. Rita’s donors ‘fill the gaps’ with donor month blood drive
Press Release from Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services: LIMA, Ohio – Hospital staff and community members embraced the critical challenge of January Blood Donor Awareness Month by supporting the first blood drive of the New Year on Jan. 6 at Mercer Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. St....
Capabilities Community Club Lima is inviting everyone out to their Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - They wanted to do something for the community and a "Family Dance Night" is the result. Members of the Capabilities Community Club are working hard on making decorations for this Saturday's family dance night at the Harrod Event Center. Capabilities is a private day service for individuals with disabilities. They spend their time volunteering and helping agencies and organizations in the community. They decided to do the dance as a way to bring people of all abilities together.
Lima Rotary Club welcomes Dr. Andrea Mata of BrightSpot Families as guest speaker
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians learn how passion and perseverance are key components for families and businesses. Dr. Andrea Mata from BrightSpot Families was the guest speaker at today's meeting, her topic was cultivating a gritty culture. In 2021 she left the University of Findlay to live out her life's mission of helping families by starting BrightSpot Families where she teaches coping, relationships, and parenting skills to families and she has realized her techniques can be adapted in work environments.
Residents enjoy mild winter weather for start of Cabin Fever Hike Series
NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - The mild winter weather made it a perfect day for people around Auglaize County to get out and take a hike. The Heritage Trail Park District kicked off their Cabin Fever Hike Series at the Lockkeeper's House in New Bremen. This series has been going on for around 10 years now and is a very popular event for residents around the county. All four hikes in the series take place at different starting points along the Miami Erie Canal Trial. Participants could take advantage of a trail mix bar before they hit the canal trail. Plus, some people are taking advantage of the hiking series to get closer to some fitness goals.
Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
Lima man who stabbed his mother multiple times to remain in mental health treatment facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court is making sure a Lima man, charged with stabbing his mother, will remain in a mental health facility for treatment. 26-year-old Kevin Stahr has been in the facility since 2021 when he was found incompetent to stand trial. The...
Hancock Park District celebrates Old Rock Day with public fossil exhibit
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.
Portion of Fourth Street to close for 18 days
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction. The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic. An underground utility...
ArtSpace/Lima announces winners of their Juried Photography Exhibition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Photographers from around the area submitted their best work, and Saturday night the winners were announced. ArtSpace/Lima hosted a reception for their Juried Photography Exhibition on Saturday, January 7th. While there were many fascinating works on display, eleven were chosen to receive awards.
Two arrested after counterfeit money investigation in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Two people are now in custody after counterfeit money was circulating in Van Wert County. The Van Wert Police Department state that they have been investigating several issues of counterfeit currency being used in several locations within the city.
Fitness Fun Day returns to the Lima YMCA
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - If you have a fitness goal for 2023, the Lima YMCA could have a class to help get you there. After taking the last two years off because of the pandemic, the Y brought back their Fitness Fun Day. Members and non-members could come in Saturday morning and take part in eight different 30-minute sample classes. If you like the stretching that goes along with yoga, or building your core, or if you like to get your heart pumping with Zumba, there is a class for everyone to take. Plus, working out is much more fun with a friend.
