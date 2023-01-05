Read full article on original website
Waterfront park nominated for Best Riverwalk; cast your vote now
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park has been nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last year, Waterfront Park came in fourth place behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington. This year, the park wants to claim first place, but needs the community's help by voting. People...
World War II monument in downtown Louisville being repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monument in downtown Louisville is being repaired. A plaque honoring fallen World War II soldiers outside of Metro Hall is undergoing some repair work. The city contracted a team of conservators to do maintenance on pieces of art around town. An inspection of the monument...
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
Scottsburg radio station owner dies at hospital after suffering stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner died Sunday night after initially suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter, Amy Nichols, says he passed way around 7:30 p.m. "For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered," Nichols said...
Blasting remains on hold for construction at new VA hospital in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place.
Churchill Downs Paddock filled with construction workers as 2-year redesign takes shape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the redesign of the Churchill Downs Paddock is taking shape. In early 2022, Churchill Downs announced plans to redesign the space. Crews got to work right after the Spring Meet. The traditional paddock where the horses are saddled for races including the Kentucky Oaks...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
Kentucky Wedding Show helps soon-to-be couples plan future special day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wedding season is still about five months away but on Saturday, hundreds of people were making plans to tie the knot. The band, The Crashers, did just that at the Kentucky Wedding Show at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. More than 70 vendors, all part of...
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
French Lick Resort's Lonestar Overnight Getaway
French Lick Resort wants to give you a one-night stay in the two-bedroom Governors Suite and (4) tickets to see country music legends Lonestar in concert on January 21st!. Enter daily for your chance to win this great getaway from French Lick Resort.
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
Louisville Metro Animal Services now euthanizing animals due to overcrowding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) has begun euthanizing animals due to lack of space. Teeya Barnes, a spokeswoman for the agency, confirmed the news to WDRB by phone Friday morning. LMAS has been stepping up adoption efforts in recent months after revealing that its "no-kill" status...
LiHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville began on Monday, but appointments filled up quickly. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services spokesperson said the appointments were full within the first few hours. They are working to...
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
