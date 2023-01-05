ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Waterfront park nominated for Best Riverwalk; cast your vote now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park has been nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last year, Waterfront Park came in fourth place behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington. This year, the park wants to claim first place, but needs the community's help by voting. People...
World War II monument in downtown Louisville being repaired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monument in downtown Louisville is being repaired. A plaque honoring fallen World War II soldiers outside of Metro Hall is undergoing some repair work. The city contracted a team of conservators to do maintenance on pieces of art around town. An inspection of the monument...
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
Zoneton Fire celebrates achievements at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Protection District hosted its annual awards dinner to celebrate accomplishments in 2022. Around 30 Zoneton Fire members were recognized at the dinner held on Saturday night. Chief Kevin Moulton received the Rob Orkies Leadership Award. Orkies family was in attendance for the ceremony. Donen...
Blasting remains on hold for construction at new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new Veterans Affairs hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, blasting will remain on hold until the contractor of the project has demonstrated to the government that appropriate safety measures are in place.
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
French Lick Resort's Lonestar Overnight Getaway

French Lick Resort wants to give you a one-night stay in the two-bedroom Governors Suite and (4) tickets to see country music legends Lonestar in concert on January 21st!. Enter daily for your chance to win this great getaway from French Lick Resort.
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball

A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Bernheim pipeline lawsuit heads to trial in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A key court case in LG&E's effort to build a natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County heads to trial on Tuesday. The utility sued Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest under Kentucky's eminent domain law in 2019 after the two sides couldn't reach a deal for land along the pipeline route that Bernheim owns and uses as a wildlife corridor.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
