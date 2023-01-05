Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Every Austin festival taking place in 2023
Save this page to plan your year's worth of festivities.
See This Weird Blobby Airbnb In Austin, Texas
If you were looking for the weirdest Airbnb in Austin, this might just be it. It might even have you questioning if it is too weird. The Bloom house isn't a product of the most recent housing boom in Austin. Something like this has to come from when Austin was truly weird, back in the 1970s.
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
Neighborhood Tavern To Open in East Austin
Alongside Travis Tober, the tavern will be run by other notable local bar figures such as Nicholas Yanes of Juniper and Verbuena and Brett Esler of Hestia/Kalimotxo.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
South Austin panadería embraces ‘Dia de los Reyes Magos’ tradition with Roscas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin panadería embraces an annual Mexican tradition to celebrate the end of the Christmas holiday with ‘Dia de los Reyes Magos,” or ‘The Feast of the Epiphany,’ by baking Rosca de Reyes cake. Mi Tradicion Panadería’s Daniel Guevara said most of the customers are Hispanic. However, he said the Rosca […]
French-inspired eatery with delicious craft beer in Austin ranked among best pub food in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, say a toast, cheers with your friends and then dine on some delicious pub/bar food and enjoy the night together. At least that’s what an ideal Saturday night may be for some. A report from Taste of Home sought to find the...
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons plans to open ~50 new locations in Austin
So you like coffee, eh?
New Pizza Concept to Premiere in Two Austin Brick-and-Mortar Locations
The concept will be run by successful Austin restaurateurs Townsend Smith Jr. and Dan Sorg who earned their pizza notoriety running the notable wood-fired pizza truck Sammataro.
1 injured after motorcycle collision in north Austin
First responders said one person was critically injured after a motorcycle collision in north Austin Saturday night.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Gatesville Messenger
Jenkins to celebrate 50th anniversary
Bud and Lauralee Jenkins will be feted with a luncheon to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7, 2023, at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Austin. Bud Jenkins and the former Lauralee Small, were married on January 6, 1973, at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor with the Reverend Dewey Baldwin officiating.
San Marcos to host Nuclear War Now's first U.S. metal festival
Metal music is alive deep in the heart of Texas.
