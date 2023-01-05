Read full article on original website
FIBO Group expands CFD brokerage into LATAM region
“We’ve been noticing a growing interest in our services all across Central and South America in recent months. That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly to perfect our offer to the region and make it as optimal as we can. This means facilitating the user interface to Spanish speakers, enhancing our support staff and hours, finetuning our asset list to suit the needs of traders, and much more. We’re certain that our valued Latin American customers will find everything they need for a successful trading venture on our platform.”
FMLS 2022: Finalto’s Paul Groves on providing NDFs, ETFs, other in-demand assets
As part of our coverage for the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022, we spoke to Finalto’s Head of European Sales, Paul Groves, to find out how brokers can position themselves to tap into the new market landscape. Paul has been with Finalto since 2010, tasked with running the sales...
FMLS 2022: Tickmill’s Ingmar Mattus on market volatility and the future of retail FX
Established in 2014 with headquarters in the United Kingdom, Tickmill is a group of companies with UK FCA, CySEC, SC FSA, South Africa FSCA and Labuan FSA licenses. Ingmar Mattus, the Co-Founder, Executive Director & COO at Tickmill Group, provided contextualization regarding the FTX collapse, the MetaQuotes suspension from Apple’s App Store and shared insights on the future of the FX retail industry.
TopFX Wraps Up An Amazing Year!
TopFX is immensely proud of what it accomplished in 2022, a year of global expansion, growth and progression. They participated in over ten expositions in several countries, including United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Greece, Thailand, Italy, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Beirut. They also took home five awards and expanded their international teams and global presence by opening three new offices and hiring new country managers to be more responsive to their client’s needs.
French President Emmanuel Macron pitches reforms to raise retirement age
France will unveil controversial reforms to the country's longstanding pension law that would raise the age in which people can retire with benefits -- a politically risky move that has angered numerous trade unions.
Rostro Group completes full takeover of Scope Markets
Rostro Financials Group, a fintech group focused on capital markets and digital assets, has completed the acquisition of Belize-based FX and CFDs brokerage Scope Markets. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but Rostro has bought the retail broker in an all-cash deal, the company said in a statement.
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#14: Brokeree’s Anton Sokolov talks MetaTrader
The FinanceFeeds Podcast has returned for its 15th episode with our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev hosting Anton Sokolov, Marketing Manager of Brokeree Solutions for a talk about MetaTrader, gamification of trading, and Finland. Anton Sokolov has been with Brokeree Solutions for nearly five years in charge of marketing and representing the...
