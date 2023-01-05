Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Vauld officially nixes Nexo’s acquisition bid
Crypto lender Vauld has confirmed the termination of ongoing negotiations surrounding the long running potential purchase by rival Nexo. Nexo’s plans to acquire the troubled platform have fallen apart after nearly six months of deliberations as it reached the “enough is enough” point. The lender has already introduced a series of amendments to their original bid, but Vauld rejected the final proposal for the deal calling it “would not be in the best interests of its debtors.”
financefeeds.com
Securrency appoints Nadine Chakar as CEO to deliver digital asset intelligence and interoperability
“As the new CEO, my priority is to accelerate the commercialization of what is in essence the digital asset intelligence and interoperability foundation for major financial institutions and the global ecosystem.”. Securrency has appointed Nadine Chakar as Chief Executive Officer of the developer of blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology. Nadine...
financefeeds.com
Euronext plagued by weak FX, derivatives trading volumes
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 15 percent drop in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $18 billion in December 2022, which is down from November’s $21 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was slightly higher from $17.7...
financefeeds.com
Mt.Gox creditors have until March to complete registration
The distribution of funds to creditors of the defunct crypto exchange Mt.Gox was postponed to March 10, 2023 as the business’s Japanese bankruptcy trustee extended the deadline by two months. Mt. Gox trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, has asked creditors to select a repayment method, register payee information online and indicate...
financefeeds.com
Swiss bourse fines Swissquote over ad hoc publicity
Swiss bourse operator SIX Group’s Sanctions Commission fined Swissquote Group, Switzerland’s provider of online trading services, for violating rules on ad hoc publicity. The sanction came because Swissquote published the ad hoc announcement on 16 June 2021 “Thanks to outstanding growth, Swissquote expects record half-year results”. The broker says this press release was sent to SIX Exchange Regulation as well as to the media in “a timely manner.” But, citing a technical issue, the mailing of the press release to the persons registered on the Swissquote portal was carried out a bit late on the same day.
financefeeds.com
BlackRock makes bitcoin eligible investment to $15B fund
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is adding bitcoin as an eligible investment to its flagship Global Allocation Fund, which is one of the most preferred vehicles for ordinary and passive investors. A company filing shows that the move enables BlackRock to allocate part of the fund’s $15 billion...
Comments / 0