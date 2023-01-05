The Santa Barbara Waterfront and Harbor were hit hard by the combination of large swell and high tides overnight and this morning. There was localized coastal flooding and storm surge that impacted Waterfront parking lots, beaches, the harbor, and Stearns Wharf. As the tide recedes this afternoon City staff will begin cleanup of sand and debris throughout the Waterfront and Harbor. We ask that you respect signage and posted parking lot closures until this work is complete. There is still risk of rogue waves and coastal flooding throughout the day.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO